No way out except for impeaching the president (KOR)

Clearly, the only way to resolve this national confusion is impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol. Members of the People Power Party (PPP) effectively blocked the impeachment vote on Saturday by storming out of the National Assembly. But the governing party didn’t present a convincing road map for an orderly retreat of the president. In the meantime, law enforcement authorities are accelerating their investigations of the president on the suspicion of plotting a rebellion against the state.If members of the governing party can’t even agree on what “orderly retreat” means, it can’t persuade the people to accept its blueprint for the president’s stepdown. The PPP should pass another impeachment motion this coming Saturday if it wants to take responsibility as the governing party. Its laid-back plan based on Yoon’s voluntary resignation between February and March and a presidential by-election in April or May can hardly convince the public.The president directed the commander of the Special Forces to order his soldiers to break into the National Assembly and drag out all lawmakers inside. Even under martial law, a head of state is not authorized to stop the legislature’s function. That’s why Yoon is suspected of orchestrating a rebellion against the state — a crime deserving a death sentence or life imprisonment.The general public can’t understand why such a president should keep his seat until March. Even if the president accepts the road map and hands over his power to the prime minister, it’s still unclear if the prime minister can really replace the president due to a lack of legal grounds. If the president changes his mind and wants to take power back, it will certainly cause national chaos.The PPP must overcome the trauma after the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye in 2016. But her suspicion of bribery is totally different from Yoon’s suspicion of rebellion. Several PPP members have already turned to vote for Yoon’s impeachment. The die is cast. If the party wants to buy time, it will only help destroy conservatism in Korea. We hope the PPP passes the impeachment motion on Saturday and resolves the crisis before it’s too late.The majority Democratic Party (DP) is also liable for the ongoing national crisis, given its persistent impeachments of top government officials. The DP plans to impeach the justice minister this time — and the prime minister and the labor minister next time. Even if an early by-election is held, government ministers are essential to administering the by-election. If they are suspended from their jobs, their ministries cannot perform well. We urge the majority party to stop this suicidal self-harm.이제 상황은 명확해졌다. 작금의 국가적 혼란을 해결할 방법은 윤석열 대통령을 조속히 탄핵하는 길 말고는 없다. 국민의힘은 지난 7일 1차 탄핵안 표결을 무산시켰지만, 그 이후 야당과 국민을 설득할 수 있는 ‘질서 있는 퇴진’ 방안을 마련하지 못했다. 국민의힘 의원들이 갑론을박하며 헤매는 사이에 윤 대통령 내란죄 혐의에 대한 사법당국의 수사는 급류를 타서 조만간 체포ㆍ구속이 거론될 것으로 보인다.국민의힘이 자신도 어떤 게 ‘질서 있는 퇴진’인지 합의하지 못하는 상태에서 야당과 국민에게 ‘질서 있는 퇴진’을 받아달라고 설득할 순 없다. 그렇다면 국민의힘은 14일 2차 탄핵안 투표에서 깨끗이 탄핵안을 통과시켜 대통령 권한대행 체제를 세우는 게 극도의 국정 혼란을 수습하기 위한 여당의 책무일 것이다. 국민의힘 정국안정화TF가 내년 ‘2~3월 대통령 퇴진, 4~5월 대선’을 정국 수습책으로 검토한다곤 하나 윤 대통령의 범죄 혐의에 비추어 보면 너무 한가한 얘기다.윤 대통령은 비상계엄 선포 직후 곽종근 당시 특전사령관에게 비화폰으로 전화를 걸어 “(국회) 문 부수고 들어가 안에 있는 인원들을 끄집어내라”고 지시한 것으로 드러났다. 비상계엄이라도 대통령이 국회 의사 활동을 정지시킬 권한은 없다는 것은 명백한 헌법적 해석이다. 그래서 지금 윤 대통령은 ‘내란 수괴’라는 엄청난 범죄 혐의를 받고 있는 것이다. 형법 88조는 내란 수괴의 형량을 사형 또는 무기징역으로 규정한다.대다수 국민은 이런 중범죄 혐의를 받는 대통령이 왜 내년 2~3월까지 대통령직을 유지해야 하는지 이해하지 못한다. 탄핵이라는 간단명료한 절차가 있는데 말이다. 설령 내년 2~3월 퇴진을 윤 대통령이 수용하고, 한덕수 총리 주도로 국정이 운영된다고 해도 한 총리를 헌법상 대통령 권한대행으로 간주할 수 있을지 애매하다. 국군통수권과 정상 외교 등에서 여러 가지 문제가 터질 수밖에 없다. 무엇보다 윤 대통령 마음이 달라져 자신이 다시 대통령 권한을 행사하겠다고 요구하면 어찌할 것인가. 심각한 국정 혼선이 불가피하다.국민의힘은 2016년 박근혜 전 대통령의 탄핵 트라우마에 매몰돼선 안 된다. 당시 박 전 대통령의 뇌물 혐의와 지금 윤 대통령의 내란 혐의는 완전히 다른 차원의 문제다. 이미 여러 명의 국민의힘 의원이 탄핵 찬성 의사를 표시하고 있고, 침묵을 지키는 상당수 의원도 탄핵 불가피로 돌아섰다고 한다. 어차피 국민의힘도 대통령 임기 단축과 조기 대선은 각오한 것 아닌가. 이미 둑은 무너졌다. 더 시간을 끌면 ‘윤석열의 자멸’을 ‘보수의 자멸’로 확대하는 모양밖에 안 된다. 국민의힘은 여론의 역풍을 맞고 더 가라앉기 전에 탄핵안을 통과시켜 정국을 수습하는 것이 현명한 선택이다.국회를 장악한 더불어민주당도 국정 혼란을 정리할 책임이 있다. 그런 측면에서 무분별한 장관 탄핵은 자제해야 한다. 행안부ㆍ국방부ㆍ여가부 장관이 공석인 가운데 민주당은 박성재 법무부 장관 탄핵안을 오늘 처리한다. 또 한 총리와 김문수 고용노동부 장관에 대한 탄핵도 추진 중이다. 조기 대선이 치러지더라도 현 장관들은 차기 정부 초반까지 재임해야 하는 상황이다. 정치 공세 차원에서 죄다 직무를 정지시키면 내년 상반기까지 해당 부처의 업무 추진력은 크게 떨어질 수밖에 없다. 이런 국가적 자해행위는 그만둬야 한다.