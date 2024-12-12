Repaying the disgrace with fentanyl (KOR)

“All it took was $3,600 and a web browser,” Reuters reported in July. Journalists contacted sellers to penetrate the supply chain of fentanyl, “the worst drug in human history” that killed 76,000 people in America in 2022. They secured enough raw material and equipment to manufacture 3 million finished products and chronicled the entire process in the article.The first step in fentanyl trafficking was to secure “precursors,” the essential ingredients. China is the biggest producer of precursors. When fentanyl addiction shook America in the 2010s, then-President Donald Trump demanded China to strengthen regulations. In May 2019, China announced measures to control 25 types of fentanyl and two types of precursors. Soon after, a “detour” was created. Mexican drug cartels smuggled precursors from China, synthesized fentanyl and sold to the United States.Reuters reporters confirmed the loopholes in surveillance by recreating the “toxic triangle” of China, Mexico and the United States. They sent out 16 orders for precursors to sellers on Telegram, and 12 of them safely arrived in the United States and Mexico in packages disguised as cosmetics and other items. Seven of the eight confirmed manufacturers were Chinese. It means that importing precursors from China was still possible.On Nov. 25, President-elect Donald Trump announced that he would impose a 10 percent additional tariff on China on the first day in office. The reasoning is to punish China for negligence in controlling fentanyl. There are rumors that he is also preparing sanctions on Chinese banks, for the “allegation” of helping money laundering for drug dealers. Of course, China claims that they are “falsely accused.” In fact, China has not been completely idle. In September, China imposed additional controls on seven fentanyl-related substances. With a large-scale crackdown in the first-half of the year, the Chinese President is keeping the promise he made to U.S. President Joe Biden.However, America’s distrust over China still remains. China is rather responsible for it. China considers the Opium War (1839-42) the most humiliating part of history for its surrender to the Western powers, and the laws on drugs are very strict, with offenses leading to death penalty. Nevertheless, China has been passive in regulating overseas sales of fentanyl and precursors and used fentanyl control as a bargaining chip with the United States.Therefore, conspiracy theories spread among American politicians that China is paying back the humiliation of the Opium War with fentanyl. Just as the aftermath of the Opium War 180 years ago was not limited to England and Qing China, the fentanyl war between the United States and China, with tariffs used as a weapon, would shake the global economic order as well as the two countries. Is Korea ready to overcome the crisis?“3600달러(515만원)와 스마트폰으로 다 구할 수 있었다.” 지난 7월 로이터통신이 게재한 기사 제목이다. 미국에서 한해 7만 6000명(2022년)의 사망자를 낸 '인류 최악의 마약' 펜타닐의 공급망을 파헤치기 위해 기자들이 신분을 감춘 채 판매상들을 접촉했다. 이를 통해 ‘완제품’ 300만 정을 제조할 수 있는 분량의 원료·장비를 확보했고, 전 과정을 기사에 담았다.펜타닐 밀매의 첫 단추는 원료인 전구체의 확보다. 전구체의 최대 생산국은 중국이다. 2010년대 펜타닐 중독이 미국을 뒤흔들자 도널드 트럼프 당시 대통령은 중국에 규제 강화를 요구했다. 결국 중국은 2019년 5월 펜타닐 25종과 전구체 2종을 통제한다고 발표했다. 그런데 곧 ‘우회로’가 생겼다. 멕시코 마약 카르텔 등이 밀수한 중국산 전구체로 펜타닐을 합성해 미국에 팔았다.로이터 기자들은 중국-멕시코-미국을 잇는 ‘삼각 거래’를 재현해 감시망의 '구멍'을 확인했다. 텔레그램 등으로 판매상들에게 총 16건의 전구체 주문을 보냈는데, 이 중 12건이 화장품 등으로 위장한 소포에 담겨 미국·멕시코에 ‘무사히’ 도착했다. 특히 확인된 생산업체 8곳 중 7곳은 중국 회사였다. 중국산 전구체 수입이 여전히 가능했단 얘기다.지난달 25일 트럼프 당선인은 임기 첫날 중국에 10%의 추가관세를 부과하겠다고 선언했다. 그가 붙인 ‘죄명’은 펜타닐 통제 소홀. 중국 은행들에 대한 제재를 준비한다는 소식도 들려온다. 마약업자들의 돈세탁에 개입한다는 '혐의'다. 물론 중국은 “중상모략”이라고 맞서고 있다. 사실 중국도 마냥 손 놓고 있던 건 아니다. 지난 9월 중국은 펜타닐 관련 물질 7종에 대한 추가 통제를 시행했다. 올 상반기엔 대규모 단속을 벌이는 등 지난해 말 시진핑 주석이 조 바이든 대통령에게 한 약속을 지키고 있다.그래도 미국의 불신은 줄지 않고 있다. 중국이 자초한 면도 적지 않다. 서구 열강의 무력에 굴복했던 아편전쟁(1839~42년)을 역사상 최대 치욕으로 여기는 중국은 ‘적발=사형’ 식의 엄격한 마약법을 시행 중이다. 이에 비해 펜타닐·전구체의 해외 판매 규제엔 소극적이었고, 펜타닐 통제를 대미 협상 카드로 활용하기도 했다.때문에 미 정계엔 ‘중국이 아편전쟁에서 겪은 수모를 펜타닐로 갚고 있다’는 음모론까지 퍼졌다. 180여년 전 아편전쟁의 여파가 영국·청 두 나라에 국한되지 않았던 것처럼, 관세를 무기 삼은 미·중의 펜타닐 전쟁도 양국은 물론 글로벌 경제 질서를 뒤흔들 듯하다. 한국은 이 파고를 넘을 준비가 돼 있을까.