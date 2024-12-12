 Big Ocean to hold first concert March 9
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 16:51
K-pop trio Big Ocean [PARASTAR ENTERTAINMENT]

K-pop trio Big Ocean will hold its first concert in Nagoya, Japan, on March 9, the band's agency, Parastar Entertainment, said Thursday.
 
Big Ocean, the first K-pop band comprised fully of deaf members, will hold its concert “Follow” at the Toyota City Cultural Hall in Nagoya.
 

“Big Ocean will perform not only existing songs, but also special performances that will only be available at the concert,” the agency said in a press release.
 
Ticket sales will begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. through Japanese ticket sellers Ticket Pia and Lawson Ticket.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Big Ocean Parastar Entertainment

