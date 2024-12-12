NCT's Mark teams up with rapper Lee Young-ji for upcoming single
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 16:41
NCT member Mark has teamed up with rapper Lee Young-ji for his upcoming single, “Fraktsiya (Feat. Lee Young-ji),” scheduled to drop on Monday.
Mark helped compose the hip-hop track which “boasts impressive synthesizer and heavy 808 bass sounds grafted with UK drill elements," said his agency SM Entertainment.
The track employs the metaphor of the Russian term "fraktsiya," which translates to "infiltrator," to illustrate the relentless resolve and flexibility of the two artists in the competitive music industry.
Mark debuted with NCT in 2016 and is still active as a member of the boy band and its subunit NCT Dream. Mark's latest digital single, "200," released on May 16, topped the iTunes charts across 11 regions.
Mark will release his first full-length album in April next year.
Lee found fame after she won the third season of the hip-hop audition program “Highschool Rapper” in 2019. She reached No. 1 on the Melon Top 100 singles chart with her song “Small Girl” on June 24.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
