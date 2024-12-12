New K-pop label Uncore will manage 'Project 7' finalists
SLL JoongAng, the producer of Neflix’s “Culinary Class Wars” and JTBC’s “The Tale of Lady Ok,” has established a K-pop music label called Uncore, SLL said Thursday.
In collaboration with YG Plus, the music label will focus on developing K-pop idol artists, along with music production, distribution and performances.
The label will first manage the seven finalists of JTBC's ongoing K-pop audition show, “Project 7.”
SLL will handle the debut and global activities of the seven-member boy group selected during the show's finale. YG Plus will spearhead various businesses leveraging the show's intellectual property (IP), including the investment and distribution of the rookie band's music.
The inaugural episode of the audition show aired on JTBC on Oct. 18, and there are currently 35 contestants remaining.
“Uncore will serve as a pivotal foundation for our evolution into a global IP powerhouse beyond the areas of drama production and distribution,” SLL said in its press release.
“We plan to internalize our music business and continually nurture more artists through subsequent projects.”
