Seventeen makes Disney history as first K-pop act to perform at Christmas show
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 14:01 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 14:03
Boy band Seventeen will be the first K-pop act to perform at Disney's Christmas-themed show, “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade,” which takes place on Christmas Day.
Seventeen will sing “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree” during the event, according to ABC on Wednesday.
The event, one of the largest holiday-themed shows in the United States, will be filmed at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida as well as at other Disney locations, including Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, Disneyland in California and Aulani in Hawaii.
The performances and parades will air on ABC, Disney+ and Disney's YouTube channel on Dec. 25.
Other artists scheduled to perform at the event include Elton John, John Legend, Pentatonix and Anika Noni Rose.
Seventeen will also perform at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards on Dec. 12. The boy band is a nominee in the Top K-pop Touring Artist category at this year’s awards.
