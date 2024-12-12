 Seventeen makes Disney history as first K-pop act to perform at Christmas show
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Seventeen makes Disney history as first K-pop act to perform at Christmas show

Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 14:01 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 14:03
Seventeen performs at Goyang Stadium, Gyeonggi, for its ″Right Here″ world tour concert held on Oct. 13. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Seventeen performs at Goyang Stadium, Gyeonggi, for its ″Right Here″ world tour concert held on Oct. 13. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band Seventeen will be the first K-pop act to perform at Disney's Christmas-themed show, “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade,” which takes place on Christmas Day.
 
Seventeen will sing “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree” during the event, according to ABC on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

 
The event, one of the largest holiday-themed shows in the United States, will be filmed at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida as well as at other Disney locations, including Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, Disneyland in California and Aulani in Hawaii.
 
Seventeen performs at Goyang Stadium, Gyeonggi, for its ″Right Here″ world tour concert held on Oct. 13. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Seventeen performs at Goyang Stadium, Gyeonggi, for its ″Right Here″ world tour concert held on Oct. 13. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
The performances and parades will air on ABC, Disney+ and Disney's YouTube channel on Dec. 25.
 
Other artists scheduled to perform at the event include Elton John, John Legend, Pentatonix and Anika Noni Rose.
 
Seventeen will also perform at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards on Dec. 12. The boy band is a nominee in the Top K-pop Touring Artist category at this year’s awards.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Seventeen

More in K-pop

Seventeen makes Disney history as first K-pop act to perform at Christmas show

JYP's CEO donates 1 billion won to support underprivileged children's medical care

BB Girls signs exclusive contracts with H1-Key's agency

Twice opens pop-up store to celebrate 14th EP 'Strategy' — in pictures

GFriend to celebrate 10th anniversary with special album 'Season of Memories'

Related Stories

Seventeen remains at No. 1 on Oricon chart for 5 straight days

Seventeen to perform on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show

Seventeen to perform at 2024 Billboard Music Awards

Seventeen to promote upcoming album with pop-up in Seoul's Apgujeong-dong

Seventeen's latest album debuts at No. 2 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)