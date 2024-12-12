'Firefighters' director asks people to stop criticizing the film over his PPP lawmaker brother
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 19:39
- KIM JI-YE
The director of "Firefighters," Kwang Kyung-taek, pleaded for people to stop criticizing his film due to the actions of his brother, a People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker.
“Recently, some people have criticized my film simply because the youngest member of my family, a lawmaker from the PPP, abstained from the impeachment vote in line with the party’s stance,” the director said in a letter sent to the local press on Thursday.
“I, too, am deeply disappointed and angry with the lawmakers who collectively didn't even participate in the vote. Honestly, I believe that the president, who has caused great turmoil in Korea and brought embarrassment on the global stage, should voluntarily step down. If not, he must certainly be impeached.”
Kwak Kyu-taek, the director's brother, was one of the many lawmakers who collectively walked out before President Yoon’s impeachment vote on Saturday. The impeachment vote was later dismissed in the National Assembly due to lack of votes. A total of 195 ballots were cast, five short of the 200 needed to open counting. The secret ballot vote did not stand, as presidential impeachment requires two-thirds of all lawmakers, or 200 out of 300, to pass.
The film has also experienced numerous struggles leading up to its release on Dec. 4.
"My film, ‘Firefighters,’ has experienced countless twists and turns leading up to its release, such as Covid-19, one of our actors driving under the influence and, most recently, the declaration of martial law just a day before its premiere,” said the director.
“To be honest, my heart still pounds when I think of the night on Dec. 3,” he continued. “Though I am thankful for ‘Firefighters’ receiving so much love from the audience, the lingering anxiety still weighs heavily on me. I believe many others feel the same.”
The director expressed hope, saying, "Our country has overcome periods of political turmoil in the past through the collective strength and wisdom of its people, and I firmly believe we will also successfully navigate such a challenge that occurred in late 2024.”
“I earnestly hope for a world where I can continue to freely express the stories I want to tell through films or books."
The latest film is based on the 2001 fire disaster in Hongje-dong in Seodaemun District, western Seoul. It follows the challenges of the firefighters who were working under harsh conditions during the disaster, but were driven by a single goal — extinguishing the fire and rescuing everyone.
Recently, one of the film’s events was canceled on the day it was scheduled due to the political situation. It was originally planned to be held on Dec. 4, a day after martial law was declared.
On Dec. 3, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law against “antistate forces” for the first time in 45 years. After the declaration, 190 lawmakers gathered at the National Assembly to vote on a motion to lift it. The motion was passed unanimously by lawmakers. Six hours after President Yoon’s declaration, the Cabinet approved the motion, ending martial law.
The second vote for the motion of the president's impeachment is scheduled to take place on Saturday.
