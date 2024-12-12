Four films from 1950s, 60s to join national cultural heritage registry
Four films from the 1950s and '60s — “Nakdong River” (1952), “The Money” (1958), “The Housemaid” (1960) and “Seong Chun-Hyang” (1961) — are set to be added to the national cultural heritage registry, according to the Korea Heritage Service (KHS) Thursday.
The Korean Film Archive (KOFA) owns all four films and applied to the KHS to add them to the national cultural heritage list.
The films qualified for cultural heritage registration as they were made over 50 years ago and are considered important sources on the social and living conditions of the Korean modern era, the KHS said.
After reviewing opinions from various sectors during the 30-day registration notice period, the KHS will finalize the registration of the films after deliberation by the Cultural Heritage Committee.
Romance thriller film “The Housemaid,” directed by Kim Ki-young (1919-1998), follows a housemaid who dreams of climbing up the social ladder. The film showcases a two-story single-family house, which symbolizes the middle class in Korea at the time, and depicts human desires and the fear, anxiety and social contradictions of the period.
The film also topped KOFA's 100 best Korean films list. The list was released in June, marking the archive’s 50th anniversary.
Romance historical film “Seong Chun-Hyang” was directed by Shin Sang-ok (1926-2006). It follows the love story of Chun-hyang and Lee Mong-nyong and how Byeon Hak-do, a new governor, tries to interfere in their relationship.
"Seong Chun-Hyang" was one of the most successful films during the 1960s and was the first colored film in Korea to use CinemaScope, a special camera lens used to shoot a wide-screen film. The film represents a technical development in Korean film history.
"Nakdong River," directed by Jeon Chang-keun (1908-1973), was made in 1952 during the Korean War (1950-53). The film follows a character who returns to his hometown near Nakdong River after graduating from college to try to enlighten the villagers.
The film showcases actual footage of the Nakdong River Defense Line Battle in 1950.
Crime film “The Money,” directed by Kim So-dong (1911-1988), follows a poor farmer who loses everything after getting tricked by a con man.
The film is considered a work of Korean realism cinema, revealing the harsh rural realities during the country's transition to an industrial society, such as the prevalence of fraud and usury in the area.
“Of the five works submitted by KOFA, 'Tuition Fee' (1940), produced during the Japanese colonial period (1910-45), was excluded because it did not meet the criteria to be added to the national heritage list despite its rare value, as it glorified the society of its time,” said Lee Ji-eun, an official at the KHS.
“We will continue to examine the historical, academic and social value of the film in addition to its cinematic value to determine whether to register it [as cultural heritage].”
Currently, eight films are listed in the national cultural heritage registry, including films “Sweet Dream” (1936), “Madame Freedom” (1956) and “Crossroads of Youth” (1934).
