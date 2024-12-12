Ha Jung-woo and Lee Ha-nee to play couple in upcoming film 'The People Upstairs'
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 15:11 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 15:31
Actors Ha Jung-woo and Lee Ha-nee are to meet as a married couple in Ha’s fourth directorial project, according to local reports.
Tentatively titled “The People Upstairs” (translated), the film follows the drama that occurs during a dinner between two married couples who meet due to noise between floors of their building.
It was previously reported that the film would feature actors Kim Dong-wook and Kong Hyo-jin, who will also appear as a married couple.
The upcoming film will start shooting on Jan. 7 and is targeting a 2025 release, according to local reports.
Ha has previously directed films “Fasten Your Seatbelt” (2013), “Chronicle of a Blood Merchant” (2015) and the upcoming “Lobby.”
The director-slash-actor recently opened a solo art exhibition in October at Hakgojae Gallery in Jongno District, central Seoul. Hakgojae is one of the major galleries in Korea, having represented big-name artists including Nam June Paik, Lee Ufan and Yun Suknam.
