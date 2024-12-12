 Ha Jung-woo and Lee Ha-nee to play couple in upcoming film 'The People Upstairs'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Ha Jung-woo and Lee Ha-nee to play couple in upcoming film 'The People Upstairs'

Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 15:11 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 15:31
Actors Ha Jung-woo, left, and Lee Ha-nee [NEWS1]

Actors Ha Jung-woo, left, and Lee Ha-nee [NEWS1]

 
Actors Ha Jung-woo and Lee Ha-nee are to meet as a married couple in Ha’s fourth directorial project, according to local reports.
 
Tentatively titled “The People Upstairs” (translated), the film follows the drama that occurs during a dinner between two married couples who meet due to noise between floors of their building.
 

Related Article

 
It was previously reported that the film would feature actors Kim Dong-wook and Kong Hyo-jin, who will also appear as a married couple.
 
The upcoming film will start shooting on Jan. 7 and is targeting a 2025 release, according to local reports. 
 
Ha has previously directed films “Fasten Your Seatbelt” (2013), “Chronicle of a Blood Merchant” (2015) and the upcoming “Lobby.”
 
The director-slash-actor recently opened a solo art exhibition in October at Hakgojae Gallery in Jongno District, central Seoul. Hakgojae is one of the major galleries in Korea, having represented big-name artists including Nam June Paik, Lee Ufan and Yun Suknam.
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags film

More in Movies

Ha Jung-woo and Lee Ha-nee to play couple in upcoming film 'The People Upstairs'

Kim Soo-mi posthumous film 'Thunderstruck Cop' to premiere next month

Views of military coup film '12.12: The Day' rise over 1,000% after martial law declaration

Women In Film Korea 2024 Festival announces award winners ahead of ceremony

Actor Song Jae-lim's posthumous film 'Crypto Man' to premiere next year

Related Stories

Kim Soo-mi posthumous film 'Thunderstruck Cop' to premiere next month

Children's film festival director criticizes gov't as funding slashed for this year's event

Busan reappoints Busan Film Commission to lead city’s film-related projects

Recognizing the power of Korean film

22nd Jeonju International Film Festival to take place from April 29 to May 8
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)