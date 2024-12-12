Actors Cho Seung-woo, Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo to star in upcoming Netflix series
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 13:57
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Actors Cho Seung-woo, Nam Joo-hyuk and Roh Yoon-seo are set to team up for Netflix’s new original series, the streaming platform said Thursday.
Tentatively titled “East Palace,” the series revolves around the world of ghosts and spirits and follows Gu-cheon and Saeng-gang's journey as they get summoned by the king to unravel a curse in the palace.
The series will be directed by Choi Jung-kyu, who was behind tvN series “The Devil Judge” (2021), and will be written by Kwon So-ra and Seo Jea-won, who both penned OCN series “The Guest” (2018) and tvN series “Bulgasal: Immortal Souls” (2021-22).
Nam will portray Gu-cheon, a character who can travel to the ghost world, and Roh will play Saeng-gang, a court lady who can hear ghosts. Cho will take the role of the king, who secretly invites Gu-cheon and Saeng-gang to the palace to solve the curse.
The upcoming series will be Nam’s first project after completing his mandatory military service. Nam completed his military service on Sept. 19.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)