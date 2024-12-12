 Comedy duo Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min set to wed next year
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 11:40
Comedians Kim Jun-ho, left, and Kim Ji-min [INSTAGRAM]

Comedians Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min are set to tie the knot next year, according to their agency, JDB Entertainment, on Wednesday.
 
"Kim Jun-ho popped the question, and the wedding is set for next year, but the specific date has yet to be confirmed," JDB Entertainment told local media. 
 

Kim Jun-ho proposed to Kim Ji-min while filming the variety show “My Little Old Boy” (2016–), and she accepted his proposal, according to local media.  
 
The two comedians are signed to the same agency and both got their start on KBS’ comedy program “Gag Concert” (1999–2020). Kim Jun-ho debuted in 1999, and Kim Ji-min in 2006. 
 
Comedians Kim Jun-ho, left, and Kim Ji-min [INSTAGRAM]

Kim Jun-ho married a theater actor in 2006 but divorced her in 2018. He is currently starring in SBS’s talk show “Dolsing Fourmen” (2021–).  
 
Kim Ji-min has appeared in shows such as tvN’s “Comedy Big League” (2011–), SBS’s “House Reversal” (2022) and KBS Joy’s “Ser Vival” (2022).

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
