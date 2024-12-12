 G-Dragon, "Infinite Challenge" members to star in new variety show
G-Dragon, "Infinite Challenge" members to star in new variety show

Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 14:28 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 14:40
K-pop icon G-Dragon will team up with former "Infinite Challenge" (2005-2018) cast members to create a reality show on MBC, the broadcaster announced on Thursday.
 
Tentatively titled "GD and Friends," the show will be produced by Kim Tae-ho, who produced "Infinite Challenge," and feature comedians Jung Hyung-don and Cho Sae-ho. It remains unclear whether these comedians will be part of the regular cast or appear as special guests as the show is still under development.
 

G-Dragon, Jung and Cho previously appeared on “Infinite Challenge." Notably, G-Dragon and Jung won the Best Couple Award at MBC Entertainment Awards in 2013 for their work on the show.
 
"We’re still in the initial discussion phase, so we can’t disclose many details about the show yet,” Kim told local media.
 
“I will provide more information as soon as possible.”
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags G-Dragon GD and Friends

