'The Nutcracker,' Kwon Jin-ah's 'This Winter' and other shows to check out this Christmas
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 10:07
-
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
Olympic Park, Handball Gymnasium
Dec. 13 – 15: Singer and songwriter Kwon Jin-ah will hold a three concert series to celebrate Christmas. Kwon is expected to perform her latest hits as well as some carols.
Kwon first caught the public’s attention with her vocals in 2013, when she was a contestant on the third season of SBS’s audition program “Kpop Star.” After coming in third place on the show, she went on to join Antenna Music, an entertainment firm founded by singer-songwriter You Hee-yeol.
Tickets range from 121,000 won to 143,000 won.
The concert begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, at 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Olympic Park Station, line No. 5 and 9, exit 3 or 4
THE NUTCRACKER
*Korean National Ballet: Seoul Arts Center, Opera Theater
Dec. 14 - 25: Local ballet companies are presenting their versions of “The Nutcracker” as the holiday season approaches. Composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and first staged in 1892 at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, the ballet has become a holiday tradition that has been performed around the world for the past 127 years.
The Korean National Ballet is staging “The Nutcracker” choreographed by Yuri Grigorovich, who is known as a living legend in the ballet world. The Russian dancer and choreographer worked as the art director for Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater from 1964 to 1995.
What helps the Korean National Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” stand out among the rest is that a child will play the role of the nutcracker.
A lot of divertissements, or dance sequences, have been added to maximize the fun of watching the performance for the audience.
The performance will start at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends. There's only a 2 p.m. performance on Dec. 25.
There will be no performances on Mondays.
Ticket prices range from 5,000 won to 100,000 won.
Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5
*Universal Ballet: Sejong Center for the Performing Arts
Dec. 19 – 30: The Universal Ballet is presenting “The Nutcracker,” choreographed by Vasili Vainonen from the Mariinsky Theatre.
The ballet company premiered the Christmas classic back in 1986 on home soil and has been staging the show every year since then.
Because “The Nutcracker” by the Universal Ballet features budding performers, it is a good chance for audiences to learn more about young dancers. This year, the company will hold nine live orchestra performances, while the rest will be versions with recordings. The live performances will only be held on weekends and on Dec. 24. Ticket prices vary.
The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekends. There are no performances on Dec. 23 and 26.
Ticket prices range from 20,000 won to 130,000 won.
Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8
KYUHYUN 10TH ANNIVERSARY ASIA TOUR COLORS IN SEOUL
Olympic Park, Olympic Hall
Dec. 20 – 22: Super Junior member Kyuhyun will release his first full-length album on Nov. 27, marking 10 years since his solo debut. He has previously released EPs, including “At Gwanghwamun” (2014) and “Fall, Once Again” (2015). With his new release, he is embarking on his 10th anniversary Asia tour, “Colors,” starting in Seoul from Dec. 20 to 22 and continuing across nine cities in Asia, including Hong Kong and Jakarta, Indonesia.
Tickets range from 110,000 won to 154,000 won.
The concert begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, at 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Olympic Park Station, line No. 5 and 9, exit 3 or 4
2024 CRUSH CONCERT
Olympic Park, KSPO Dome
Dec. 20 – 22: Singer and songwriter Crush is holding a concert series for three days titled "Crush Hour : 0.” The singer, who had briefly taken time off due to back surgery last June, said he's looking forward to meeting up with his fans through his upcoming year-end concert. He said he's been focusing on recovering after the surgery for about four months and went right into preparing for the concert.
Crush made his debut in 2014 with a single titled "Sometimes” and released his first album "Crush on You” in the same year.
Tickets range from 154,000 won to 165,000 won.
The concert begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, at 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Olympic Park Station, line No. 5 and 9, exit 3 or 4
CHUNG MYUNG-WHUN AND ONE KOREA ORCHESTRA
Lotte Concert Hall
Dec. 15: Conductor Chung Myung-whun will be staging a concert with his One Korea Orchestra to celebrate the year’s end. One Korea Orchestra is a symphony orchestra founded by the maestro in 2017 in an attempt to “unite Korea through music.” Violinist Lee Soo-been will accompany the orchestra.
The program includes Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35” and Brahms’ “Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68.”
Tickets range from 40,000 won to 180,000 won.
The concert begins at 5 p.m.
Jamsil Station, line No. 2, exit 1 or 2
DANNY KOO CHRISTMAS CONCERT
Lotte Concert Hall
Dec. 25: Violinist Danny Koo is back again this Christmas to play some jolly tunes on his violin. The program includes Sting’s “Englishman In New York” (1987) Kim Cannon and Walter Kent’s “I’ll be home for Christmas” (1943) and Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley’s “Pure Imagination” (1971).
Tickets range from 60,000 won to 120,000 won.
The concert begins at 5 p.m.
Jamsil Station, line No. 2, exit 1 or 2
MIDNIGHT EXPRESS 2024-2025
Jangchung Arena
Dec. 27 – 29: Rock band Jaurim will hold a solo concert to celebrate the year's end. Jaurim debuted in 1997 with single “Hey Hey Hey" and is known for songs “Magic Carpet Ride” (2000), “Ha Ha Ha Song” (2004), “Twenty-five, Twenty-one” (2013) and “XOXO” (2018). The band has three members: vocalist Kim Yuna, guitarist Lee Sunkyu and bassist Kim Jinman.
Tickets range from 121,000 won to 132,000 won.
The concert begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, at 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Dongguk University Station, line No. 3, exit 5
STILL JYP
Olympic Park, Olympic Hall
Dec. 27 – 29: Singer Park Jin-young, also known as JYP, the founder and chief producer of JYP Entertainment, is holding a concert in December to mark the 30th anniversary of his debut. He’s been releasing music almost every year despite his busy schedule, with his latest being “Like Magic” (2024) and “Changed Man” (2023).
Park debuted in 1994 with “Don’t Leave Me.” He has released hit songs, including “Honey” (1998) and “When We Disco (Duet with Sunmi)” (2020). He is also known for producing K-pop girl groups and boy bands, such as Wonder Girls, miss A, Twice, 2PM and NMIXX.
Tickets range from 121,000 won to 165,000 won.
The concert begins at 8 p.m. on Friday; at 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Olympic Park Station, line No. 5 and 9, exit 3 or 4
SUNG SI-KYUNG
Olympic Park, KSPO Dome
Dec. 27, 28, 29 and 31: Singer Sung Si-kyung is holding a year-end concert. Sung debuted in 2001 with the album “Like the First Time” and has since released eight full-length albums. Dubbed the “king of ballad,” Sung has numerous hit songs, including “You Touched My Heart” (2002), “Take Care” (2003), “On the Street” (2006), “It’s You” (2010) and “First Winter” (2019). He recently featured on Psy’s track “You Move Me” (2022).
He is also active as a television personality, appearing on shows such as "Witch Hunt" (2013–15) and "Non-Summit" (2014–17). He also runs a YouTube channel with more than 1.6 million subscribers. It features videos of him cooking, eating out at restaurants and having conversations with other celebrities.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Tickets range from 110,000 won to 154,000 won.
Olympic Park Station, line No. 5 and 9, exit 3 or 4
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Kwanglim Arts Center, BBCH Hall
Through Jan. 12, 2025: The Korean production of the hit rock musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” written by renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice in 1970 is back with Michael Lee and Park Eun-tae starring as Jesus. The show is loosely based on the life of Jesus Christ and his relationships with the people around him during the weeks before his crucifixion.
Tickets range from 60,000 won to 150,000 won.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays to Thursdays, at 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.
Apgujeong Station, line No. 3, exit 4
JEKYLL AND HYDE
Blue Square, Shinhan Card Hall
Through May 18, 2025: Popular musical “Jekyll and Hyde,” which tells the tale of an epic battle between good and evil, has been loved in Korea since its first performance in 2004.
The cast includes Hong Kwang-ho, Jeon Dong-seok and Kim Seong-cheol in the roles of Dr. Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde, and Yoon Gong-ju, Seon-min and Kim Hwan-hee playing the role of Lucy Harris.
The musical begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends. There are no shows on Mondays.
Tickets range from 80,000 won to 170,000 won.
Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3
*Most tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555
