 Pentagon warns against exploiting South Korea's political turmoil as North Korea tensions loom
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Pentagon warns against exploiting South Korea's political turmoil as North Korea tensions loom

Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 11:36
Department of Defense deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh is seen answering questions during a daily press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on Aug, 29, 2023. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Department of Defense deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh is seen answering questions during a daily press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on Aug, 29, 2023. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A Pentagon spokesperson on Wednesday warned "any actor" against taking advantage of the political turmoil caused by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law attempt last week, amid lingering concerns over the possibility of North Korea engaging in provocative activities.
 
Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh made the remarks as the opposition bloc is pushing for a second impeachment motion against Yoon who made a surprise emergency martial law declaration on Dec. 3 only to retract the decree hours later following political and social blowback.
 

Related Article

 
"You've certainly seen there's an ongoing democratic political process that's playing out in the Republic of Korea. [We] certainly wouldn't want any actor to take advantage of that," Singh told a press briefing.
 
"We have to let that process play out. What we're focused on and what the secretary has emphasized is the deepening of cooperation between Japan and other Indo-Pacific partners," she added.
 
She was responding to a question about the possibility that North Korea could "misjudge" and undertake provocative acts in times of political turmoil in South Korea.
 
Singh underscored that Washington has an "incredible relationship" with Seoul that will "endure."
 
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived back in the U.S. after his trip to Japan which marked his 13th trip to the Indo-Pacific. The Korea portion of his trip was canceled in the aftermath of the short-lived martial law imposition.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Pentagon

More in Diplomacy

U.S. Defense Secretary reafirrms 'ironclad' commitment to regional allies on final day in Japan

Korea's growth model gives it edge in diplomacy with Global South: Kenyan ambassador

Pentagon warns against exploiting South Korea's political turmoil as North Korea tensions loom

Assembly to vote on special counsel probe of Yoon's martial law

U.S. House passes bill affirming 28,500 troops in South Korea

Related Stories

Lopsided punishment

Pentagon official says burden sharing with Korea is not just about defense spending

A personal invite

Boy band Pentagon drops Japanese digital single 'Shh'

Pentagon's Yuto tests positive for Covid-19
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)