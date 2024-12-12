Pentagon warns against exploiting South Korea's political turmoil as North Korea tensions loom

A Pentagon spokesperson on Wednesday warned "any actor" against taking advantage of the political turmoil caused by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law attempt last week, amid lingering concerns over the possibility of North Korea engaging in provocative activities.Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh made the remarks as the opposition bloc is pushing for a second impeachment motion against Yoon who made a surprise emergency martial law declaration on Dec. 3 only to retract the decree hours later following political and social blowback."You've certainly seen there's an ongoing democratic political process that's playing out in the Republic of Korea. [We] certainly wouldn't want any actor to take advantage of that," Singh told a press briefing."We have to let that process play out. What we're focused on and what the secretary has emphasized is the deepening of cooperation between Japan and other Indo-Pacific partners," she added.She was responding to a question about the possibility that North Korea could "misjudge" and undertake provocative acts in times of political turmoil in South Korea.Singh underscored that Washington has an "incredible relationship" with Seoul that will "endure."Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived back in the U.S. after his trip to Japan which marked his 13th trip to the Indo-Pacific. The Korea portion of his trip was canceled in the aftermath of the short-lived martial law imposition.Yonhap