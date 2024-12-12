 U.S. House passes bill affirming 28,500 troops in South Korea
U.S. House passes bill affirming 28,500 troops in South Korea

Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 09:48 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 11:13
Helicopters at Camp Humphreys, a sprawling U.S. base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 19. [YONHAP]

The House of Representatives passed an annual defense policy bill Wednesday that calls for maintaining 28,500 American troops in South Korea and reaffirming the United States' deterrence commitment to the Asian ally.
 
In a 281-140 vote, the House passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2025, which authorizes $895 billion for national defense programs.
 

Related Article

 
Congress passes the bill each year to set defense policy and funding priorities and give guidance on a range of key security matters.
 
The bill highlighted the "sense of Congress" that the U.S. secretary of defense should reinforce the alliance with South Korea by maintaining the presence of 28,500 U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) personnel, enhancing defense base cooperation and affirming the U.S.' commitment to extended deterrence.
 
Extended deterrence refers to the U.S.' pledge to use the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its ally.
 
The House and Senate have released their compromise NDAA version. With the House passage, the bill now needs to be approved by the Senate and signed by the president.

Yonhap
