Korean universities keep international students in mind amid political crisis
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 15:19
Universities are on watch about the safety of international students and future admissions as the martial law aftermath continues, while students are showing interest in how citizens are handling matters.
Ewha Womans University uploaded a notice for international students on its Office of International Affairs website on Dec. 4 morning, stating that martial law was declared and has since been lifted through democratic procedures.
The announcement, written in Korean, English and Chinese, included an emergency contact number that students could reach out to if they need help. The Office of International Affairs also added that students should prioritize their safety as protests are expected in areas such as Yongsan District, near the Seoul City Hall and Gwanghwamun Square, all in central Seoul, and Yeouido in western Seoul.
Sogang University also uploaded its announcement on Dec. 5, saying that the Office of International Affairs is committed to ensuring student safety and that "everything is under control and safe in South Korea following the recent lifting of martial law."
Following martial law being nullified by the National Assembly and citizens protesting against the declaration, international students say they were startled, although interested in how people are actively fighting against the decision to declare martial law.
"I was so shocked because I first thought it was a North Korean attack, but a Korean friend told me that it's about domestic political issues, and I actually felt relieved," said an international student from Kazakhstan, studying at Ewha Womans University. "I was actually impressed by the citizens who took to the streets to protect their rights."
Movies and YouTube videos have also been helping students understand the situation. "12.12: The Day," a film about the military coup d’état that broke out on Dec. 12, 1979, is one of the popular ones.
"I have watched the movie '12.12: The Day,'" but it was shocking to see the same thing happen again in this day and age," said an Indonesian student at Sogang University.
Although a popular movie when it was first released, many viewers are watching the movie again. On Dec. 4, the movie was viewed 1,261 times on IPTV services such as SK Btv, LG UPlus tv and Genie TV, compared to 97 views the day before.
"I learned about Korean history in my university classes, and I do know a bit about the military dictatorship period," said a Japanese international student. "But I've also been watching movies and dramas that portray the period on YouTube as it's interesting to see history repeat itself."
Despite many having a positive view about the situation after the martial law was nullified, there are some that express concerns.
"Korea emphasizes to international students that the country is safe in terms of security and also a politically stable democratic country, but the [martial law] incident shook my beliefs," said a Turkish student attending Sungkyunkwan University.
Amid mixed reactions, universities are worrying if the political situation could affect prospective students' decision to study in Korea.
"There are concerns that the aftermath of martial law could lead to a decline in applications from international students that are considering studying in Korea," said a head of a Seoul-based university's Office of International Affairs.
International student applications are spread out, with undergraduate applications for spring 2025 starting as early as July while late intakes go on even until December. Applications for fall 2025 start around as early as February.
Faculty from the Office of International Affairs at a university in South Chungcheong looked back on the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) crisis and added that political conflicts can affect international student numbers.
"Political issues do play a role for a number of international students just like during the Thaad crisis, when the number of Chinese international students dropped drastically," said the faculty member. "We are closely monitoring the situation to see what impact it may have."
