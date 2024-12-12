Kyung Hee University and GS Retail collaborate to create new university course
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 15:05
GS Retail will create a course training future retail merchandisers at Kyung Hee University, aiming to collaborate with students when creating new products.
The company and Kyung Hee University announced Thursday they signed a memorandum of understanding to create a two-credit course that helps students learn about working as merchandisers in the retail industry, starting in the spring semester of 2025.
GS Retail employees working as merchandisers for the company's convenience store GS25 and home-shopping channel GS Shop brands will be teaching the course.
Students will work on projects throughout the course, and GS Retail hopes to create products based on student ideas. The projects will have students research industry trends, product planning, develop prototypes and create content used when marketing the products throughout the course. Trips to the GS Retail headquarters will also be arranged.
"We will use GS Retail's industry know-how and Kyung Hee University's education infrastructure to foster talent and help the retail industry grow," said Huh Chi-hong, head of GS Retail's MD Division. "We will communicate with Gen Z university students to find new and unique ideas."
