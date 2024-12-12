 Kyung Hee University and GS Retail collaborate to create new university course
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Kyung Hee University and GS Retail collaborate to create new university course

Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 15:05
Kyung Hee University President Kim Jin-sang, left, and Huh Chi-hong, GS Retail's head of MD Division, pose for a photo to celebrate signing a memorandum of understanding to create a course training future retail merchandisers. [GS RETAIL]

Kyung Hee University President Kim Jin-sang, left, and Huh Chi-hong, GS Retail's head of MD Division, pose for a photo to celebrate signing a memorandum of understanding to create a course training future retail merchandisers. [GS RETAIL]

 
GS Retail will create a course training future retail merchandisers at Kyung Hee University, aiming to collaborate with students when creating new products.  
 
The company and Kyung Hee University announced Thursday they signed a memorandum of understanding to create a two-credit course that helps students learn about working as merchandisers in the retail industry, starting in the spring semester of 2025.
 

Related Article

 
GS Retail employees working as merchandisers for the company's convenience store GS25 and home-shopping channel GS Shop brands will be teaching the course. 
 
Students will work on projects throughout the course, and GS Retail hopes to create products based on student ideas. The projects will have students research industry trends, product planning, develop prototypes and create content used when marketing the products throughout the course. Trips to the GS Retail headquarters will also be arranged.  
 
"We will use GS Retail's industry know-how and Kyung Hee University's education infrastructure to foster talent and help the retail industry grow," said Huh Chi-hong, head of GS Retail's MD Division. "We will communicate with Gen Z university students to find new and unique ideas."
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea Kyung Hee University GS Retail retail

More in K-campus

Korean universities keep international students in mind amid political crisis

Kyung Hee University and GS Retail collaborate to create new university course

Student councils plan joint rallies to call for President Yoon's impeachment

Pusan National University opens applications for new international student program

Postech to open international undergraduate admissions for fall 2026

Related Stories

GS Retail Q4 net losses deepen on one-off factors

GS Retail and GS Home Shopping to merge

GS Holdings roars back into the black on oil prices

Branching out

GS Retail hit with massive FTC fine for gapjil against suppliers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)