North Korea reports on 'deepening political chaos' in South Korea after martial law declaration

North Korea's state media reported on the martial law turmoil in South Korea for a second consecutive day Thursday, saying political chaos is escalating amid calls to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) and the Rodong Sinmun newspaper, which caters to the general North Korean readership, published the same article saying, "Voices of protest demanding the impeachment of the puppet Yoon Suk Yeol regime are escalating every day, further deepening political chaos."It marks the second day in a row that North Korea has reported on Yoon's martial law declaration and the opposition parties' subsequent push for impeachment.After the announcement of martial law on Dec. 3, which was lifted the following morning when the National Assembly voted to reject it, North Korea had remained silent for a week before publishing critical reports for the first time Wednesday."Candlelit protests are taking place across the country, demanding the push for an impeachment motion against Yoon Suk Yeol and punishment for insurrectionists," the KCNA said, referring to ongoing rallies, including those held in front of the National Assembly.The reports also highlighted the National Assembly's passage on Tuesday of a bill mandating a permanent special counsel to investigate the martial law incident, as well as a resolution urging the swift arrest of Yoon and seven others involved.The KCNA also cited South Korean news media claiming that Yoon urged his officials to "destroy the door" and "drag out" lawmakers, adding whistle-blowers suggested the martial law invocation may have been carefully premeditated.The reports also highlighted the travel ban issued for Yoon, as well as raids on the presidential office, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Army Special Warfare Command as part of the investigation.Yonhap