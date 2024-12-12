 Army chief who served as martial law commander suspended from duties
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Army chief who served as martial law commander suspended from duties

Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 11:14
Army Chief of Staff Park An-su speaks during a parliamentary committee meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Tuesday. [NEWS1]

Army Chief of Staff Park An-su speaks during a parliamentary committee meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Tuesday. [NEWS1]

 
Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who served as commander during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, has been suspended from his duties, said the Ministry of National Defense Thursday. 
 
"[Park] was put on standby at a unit located in the Seoul metropolitan area with an investigation in mind," said the Defense Ministry. "2nd Operations Command commanding general General Ko Chang-jun was designated as the acting chief of staff."
 

Related Article

Ko is a graduate of the Korea Army Academy at Yeongcheon.  
 
Park expressed his desire to resign to then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on Dec. 4, the day after the martial law declaration, but was rejected by Yoon and continued to serve.
 
The Defense Ministry also suspended Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo, Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun and Defense Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho, for their roles in the Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Park An-su Martial Law Yoon Suk Yeol Army

More in Politics

PPP elects Yoon ally as floor leader

Cho Kuk handed two-year prison sentence, loses Assembly seat

Army chief who served as martial law commander suspended from duties

PPP leader says he supports Yoon's impeachment, urges party to vote

Yoon will 'firmly face' impeachment, accuses opposition of 'paralyzing state affairs' in address

Related Stories

'I'm scared to speak': President's martial law declaration shocks Korea

Emergency martial law threatens entertainment industry

'Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol': Citizens refuse to leave National Assembly

Police, military block entrance to National Assembly after martial law declaration in Korea — in pictures

Military and police personnel banned from National Assembly
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)