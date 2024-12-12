Army chief who served as martial law commander suspended from duties
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 11:14
Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who served as commander during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, has been suspended from his duties, said the Ministry of National Defense Thursday.
"[Park] was put on standby at a unit located in the Seoul metropolitan area with an investigation in mind," said the Defense Ministry. "2nd Operations Command commanding general General Ko Chang-jun was designated as the acting chief of staff."
Ko is a graduate of the Korea Army Academy at Yeongcheon.
Park expressed his desire to resign to then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on Dec. 4, the day after the martial law declaration, but was rejected by Yoon and continued to serve.
The Defense Ministry also suspended Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo, Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun and Defense Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho, for their roles in the Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
