Cho Kuk handed two-year prison sentence, loses Assembly seat
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 12:26 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 13:45
- MICHAEL LEE
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a two-year prison sentence against minor Rebuilding Korea Party chief Cho Kuk on charges of fabricating official documents and interfering in a state audit of a Busan city official.
Cho automatically lost his seat in the National Assembly after the court confirmed the two-year prison term originally handed to him by lower courts. He was also fined 6 million won ($4,184).
In its verdict, the Supreme Court declared Cho guilty of fabricating documents to boost his children’s admissions prospects and using his position as a senior presidential secretary in 2017 to close an inspection into a corruption case involving then-Busan Vice Mayor Yoo Jae-soo.
Under the Public Official Election Act, a lawmaker who receives a fine exceeding 1 million won or a prison sentence of any length forfeits their parliamentary seat.
Although Cho asked the court earlier this week to postpone sentencing so he could participate in the impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday, his request was denied.
The Supreme Court ruling against Cho bars him from running in elections for five years, thus forcing him out of politics just as he had made a comeback by establishing the liberal Rebuilding Korea Party and winning 12 seats in the National Assembly, including his own, in the April general election.
Cho served as former President Moon Jae-in’s senior presidential secretary for civil affairs from 2017 to 2019 before being appointed justice minister.
However, he was forced to resign after only a month in the post amid massive protests over allegations that he and his wife, Chung Kyung-sim, falsified their daughter Cho Min’s academic credentials to give her a leg up in university admissions.
The investigation into Cho and his wife was spearheaded by Yoon, who was then the country’s prosecutor general and clashed with Cho over how much investigative authority the state prosecution service should retain.
The scandal over Cho soured relations between Yoon and then-President Moon Jae-in, and Yoon’s bitter struggle with the next justice minister, Choo Mi-ae, spurred him to run for the presidency.
The Supreme Court sentenced Chung to four years’ imprisonment in 2022 after finding her guilty of financial misconduct and fabricating her daughter’s credentials.
As a result, both of Cho Min’s degrees from Korea University and Pusan National University’s medical school were revoked, and she lost her medical license last year.
