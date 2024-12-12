DP drops controversial foreign policy complaints in second impeachment motion
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 18:48 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 18:51
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
The liberal Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday introduced a second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol, with a vote scheduled at the National Assembly's plenary session on Saturday.
The motion excludes prior controversies, such as allegations of diplomatic negligence with China and Russia, and instead supplements accusations of insurrection against Yoon regarding his short-lived imposition of martial law last week, according to the DP.
The motion, set to be reported to a parliamentary plenary session Friday, must be voted on between 24 and 72 hours. The opposition parties, led by the DP, filed an earlier impeachment motion against Yoon on Dec. 4, but that was discarded last Saturday after most conservative People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers boycotted the vote, preventing a quorum.
DP senior spokesperson Jo Seung-lae said Thursday that the impeachment motion does not criticize the strengthening of Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, addressing concerns raised by U.S. diplomats.
"The DP's impeachment motion has never included the strengthening of the Korea-U.S.-Japan alliance as grounds for impeachment, and no related expressions will be included in the second motion," Jo told reporters following the party's supreme council meeting.
Last Saturday, six opposition parties led by the DP voted on a motion to impeach Yoon but failed to pass it.
The initial motion accused Yoon’s foreign policy of pursuing "value diplomacy" that allegedly "disregarded geopolitical balance, antagonized North Korea, China and Russia, and appointed Japan-aligned figures to key government positions." The motion claimed that such policies have "led to isolation in Northeast Asia and heightened the risk of conflict," undermining national security and public safety.
This section of the impeachment motion was initially drafted by the minor liberal Rebuilding Party Korea and later incorporated into the broader DP-led initiative.
“The Korea-U.S. alliance is critical to South Korea’s prosperity and regional peace,” Jo said, thanking the United States for its "consistent support" for Korea’s democracy, particularly in the aftermath of the martial law incident.
"While the party has criticized Yoon’s ideologically biased diplomacy and submissive diplomacy toward Japan, the DP firmly believes that Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation must be strengthened," Jo added.
The impeachment motion’s inclusion of foreign policy drew skepticism internationally.
In an interview with Voice of America on Tuesday, former U.S. Ambassador to Korea Harry Harris said, “Today, I believe Japan understands the importance of a strong and positive relationship with Korea; I hope Korea understands the same regarding having a strong, positive relationship with Japan.”
Park Jong-hee, a professor of political science and international relations at Seoul National University, noted that Yoon’s foreign policies — including strengthening the Korea-U.S. alliance, fostering forward-looking Korea-Japan relations and building respectful ties with China — were key campaign promises approved by voters.
"These policies, unless they violate the Constitution or laws, cannot constitute grounds for impeachment," Park argued in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
He further said foreign policy and martial law declarations are separate issues without direct causation.
Similarly, U.S. Ambassador Philip Goldberg canceled a planned meeting with DP leader Lee Jae-myung on Thursday. According to an exclusive report by the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, Thursday, the meeting was initially scheduled before last Tuesday’s martial law declaration, yet Goldberg’s office conveyed that it would be “difficult” to proceed given the current situation.
A DP official suggested the ambassador may have found meeting with a specific party uncomfortable during this politically sensitive period. Meanwhile, the president's People Power Party members speculated that the cancellation reflects U.S. discomfort with the DP’s inclusion of anti-trilateral cooperation rhetoric in its impeachment motion.
“U.S. experts all ask how foreign policy could possibly constitute grounds for impeachment," PPP Rep. Yoo Sang-bum said during a judiciary committee session at the National Assembly Wednesday. "The DP’s leadership in this impeachment motion could lead to perceptions that it opposes Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, which is a very serious issue."
Out of 295 lawmakers present, the motion to impeach Park passed with 195 votes in favor and 100 against, making him the first justice minister in Korea to face impeachment.
The motion against Cho garnered 202 votes in favor, 88 against, one abstention and four invalid votes, also setting a historic precedent as the first impeachment of a police chief.
Both Park and Cho were suspended from their duties immediately after the National Assembly passed the impeachment resolutions. The Democratic Party (DP), which proposed the motions, accused Park of attending a Cabinet meeting where the martial law declaration was discussed and of being involved in its decision-making process. They also alleged that the Ministry of Justice, under Park's leadership, prepared detention facilities in advance for individuals expected to be arrested during the martial law’s implementation.
Among the Cabinet members, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min have resigned.
Following his suspension, Park issued a statement rejecting the accusations, saying that he hoped the continued impeachment motions against Cabinet members "do not paralyze the executive branch."
"The grounds for impeachment are based on speculation and unfounded allegations, which I firmly deny," Park said. "I will fully cooperate with the Constitutional Court’s impeachment proceedings."
For Cho, the DP alleged he abused his authority by blocking lawmakers from accessing the National Assembly during the martial law period.
Despite the PPP officially opposing the motions, the secret ballot results indicate internal divisions, with some PPP lawmakers appearing to have defied party lines to vote in favor of the impeachments — reflecting growing dissatisfaction within the president's party over the martial law debacle and its fallout.
Separately, the National Assembly passed a fourth revised bill for a special counsel investigation into allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee. The bill focuses on accusations of her involvement in a stock manipulation scheme and meddling in election nominations through a power broker. Yoon vetoed previous attempts to pass similar bills.
However, with Yoon facing a parliamentary impeachment vote this Saturday, his potential suspension could prevent him from exercising veto power, clearing the path for the special counsel investigation into the first lady to move forward.
Additionally, the Assembly approved a special counsel probe into Yoon’s failed attempt to impose martial law.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
