 Impeachment only way to protect Korea's democracy, PPP leader says
Impeachment only way to protect Korea's democracy, PPP leader says

Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 09:54 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 10:59
People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon speaks to the press at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Thursday morning. [JOONGANG ILBO]

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon said Thursday that he thinks that impeachment is the only way to protect Korea's democracy. 
 
"We have tried to look for other options that reduce uncertainties that may be tied with impeachment, but the pretense for that was that the president agrees to early resignation from office," Han said in a press briefing Thursday morning. "But as the president has no intention to do so, other options are not viable." 
 
Han further said that PPP lawmakers should follow their own conscience to decide whether they will take part in the second impeachment vote scheduled for Saturday.
 
 

BY KIM JEE-HEE [[email protected]]
