PPP chief says Yoon's speech a 'confession of insurrection,' urges party to vote yes on impeachment
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 16:59 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 17:01
Conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon on Thursday likened President Yoon Suk Yeol’s speech to a "confession of insurrection" and urged his party to vote yes on impeachment.
During a press conference before Yoon’s speech, Han said PPP lawmakers should participate in an impeachment vote on Saturday based on their beliefs and conscience. Han publicly said that he agreed with impeaching Yoon.
Han’s recent remarks floated the possibility that PPP lawmakers could voluntarily vote on whether to impeach Yoon. The scene at the National Assembly will likely contrast with last Saturday, when PPP lawmakers walked out in large numbers and boycotted the proceedings.
Han stressed that those involved in an "illegal and unconstitutional martial law decree should be sternly punished,” adding that impeaching the president seems to be the only valid choice now.
In a later PPP general assembly session, convened a few minutes after the president’s address, Han criticized Yoon’s unapologetic behavior. He noted it was close to “an admission of insurrection and a rationalization of his martial law imposition and its ramifications.”
Han explained that his support for impeachment came after confirming that the president had no interest or intent to resign early from his post.
"Yoon's refusal to resign early contradicts his earlier promise to relinquish decision-making authority over his term and state affairs," Han said. Earlier in the day, Han told reporters he had verified Yoon’s stance through multiple channels.
PPP leader Han also said he had no prior knowledge of Yoon’s abrupt public address televised on Thursday morning, adding that “the president gave a public address which appeared to be pre-recorded.”
Han’s recommendation to officially vote in favor of impeachment drew rebukes from some PPP lawmakers, particularly from the party's pro-Yoon faction.
PPP Rep. Kang Myoung-gu asked, "What kind of confession did Yoon make?" Han responded that Yoon’s remarks showed his "intent to arrest politicians and to seize the National Election Commission.”
Fellow PPP Rep. Lee Chul-gyu said that his colleagues agreed to handle the chaotic situation in a way that does not make people anxious. Lee did not express his opinion on impeachment.
Rep. Lee criticized Han’s accusation of "insurrection" as “hasty” since investigation results have not been announced and a trial has yet to begin.
Lee asked Han to talk with party members before announcing his position in accordance with the democratic process, warning that Han’s personal opinion could be interpreted as the party’s official state because he's the PPP leader.
In response to Lee’s criticism, Han said his remarks were neither subjective nor personal.
“Koreans will not accept Yoon’s speech in the current critical situation, and the president’s remarks were intolerable considering democratic values,” Han said.
Another heavyweight PPP lawmaker, Na Kyung-won, criticized Han's "shallow" behavior and remarks in a Facebook post. "Now is the time to behave more seriously," she wrote.
She said the party's lawmakers should join hands and overcome the current crisis by focusing on its leadership with newly elected floor leader Rep. Kweon Seong-dong — known to be a close ally to Yoon.
Han said he believes the PPP should swiftly step forward in legitimately suspending Yoon from his duty. He also urged the PPP’s ethics committee to discuss Yoon’s expulsion from the party.
Despite Han’s stern stance against Yoon, the PPP decided on Thursday afternoon to vote as a party against two special counsel probe bills on martial law and first lady Kim Keon Hee, who faced stock manipulation and bribery charges.
