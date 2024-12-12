 PPP elects Yoon ally as floor leader
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 13:06 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 13:32
Rep. Kweon Seong-dong addresses lawmakers from the conservative People Power Party at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Thursday. [YONHAP]

The conservative People Power Party (PPP) elected Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, a five-term lawmaker close to President Yoon Suk Yeol, as its new floor leader on Thursday.
 
Kweon takes the place of Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, who resigned as floor leader after the National Assembly failed on Saturday to pass an impeachment motion against Yoon for abruptly declaring martial law on Dec. 3.
 
In his first remarks as the PPP’s floor leader, Kweon said he would help his party prepare for a presidential election that could “soon be held.”
 
 

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea People Power Party Kweon Seong-dong National Assembly Choo Kyung-ho Yoon Suk Yeol

