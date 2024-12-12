PPP leader says he supports Yoon's impeachment, urges party to vote
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 10:03 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 10:57
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon said on Thursday that President Yoon Suk Yeol has no intention of voluntarily stepping down before his official term ends and that he supports Yoon's impeachment.
During a press conference, Han said “suspending Yoon from presidential duty through impeachment is the only way to protect the democratic republic.”
When directly asked if he is in favor of impeachment, Han said "yes."
Han added that his party’s lawmakers should participate in an impeachment vote based on their beliefs and conscience. His recent remarks are in contrast to the previous voting last Saturday where PPP lawmakers boycotted the parliamentary voting.
“Despite efforts to find other means than impeachment, those alternatives no longer seem valid,” Han said.
Han said Yoon should be suspended from managing state affairs immediately, including his command of the military.
Han said Yoon's unyielding position on early resignation is against his promise to waive decision-making authority on his term and state affairs.
"Although early resignation appeared to be more predictable and a swifter resolution, the premises were Yoon's conformity to people's judgment and letting the party decide on his duty."
Han also said that President Yoon was explicitly named as a major accomplice of insurrection in the arrest warrant issued for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who stands accused of advising Yoon to declare martial law. He added that his stance on Yoon's resignation, stemming from the "unconstitutional martial law," remains unchanged. Han added that people who were involved in "illegal and unconstitutional martial law should be sternly punished."
Han said that he had not been notified in advance of Yoon's unexpected public address on Thursday morning.
Later in a parliamentary chamber where PPP lawmakers gathered to elect their new floor leader, which was convened after Yoon's address, Han likened Yoon’s statement to a "confession of insurrection." He said it was “intolerable" considering the current serious situation.
Han said his party should step forward in swiftly suspending Yoon from his presidential duty. He also called for members of the PPP’s ethics committee to discuss Yoon’s expulsion from the party.
