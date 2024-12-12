Yoon's defensive line collapses as two dozen PPP lawmakers signal willingness to impeach president
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 15:05 Updated: 12 Dec. 2024, 15:38
More conservative People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers are willing to vote in favor of removing President Yoon Suk Yeol from office two days ahead of the next impeachment motion.
PPP Rep. Kim Jae-sub shifted to supporting the impeachment of Yoon on Wednesday, while at least 24 other lawmakers expressed their intention to participate in the impeachment vote. A total of eight votes in favor are needed from the PPP for the next impeachment motion scheduled for Saturday to pass.
"I intend to support the impeachment of President Yoon," said Rep. Kim Jae-sub at a press conference held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul. "Calls for President Yoon's voluntary resignation based on his goodwill are no longer valid.”
“Impeachment is the most orderly path to his removal."
Rep. Jin Jong-oh also said he would vote in favor of the impeachment motion in a press conference held at the National Assembly complex on Thursday.
With Rep. Kim, who had previously opposed impeachment by abstaining from the vote on the first impeachment motion on Saturday in line with the party’s stance, now switching to support, the number of ruling party lawmakers publicly in favor of impeachment has risen to six: Cho Kyoung-tae, Ahn Cheol-soo, Kim Sang-wook, Kim Yea-ji, Kim Jae-sub and Jin Jong-oh. This leaves only two more votes needed for the impeachment motion to pass.
The JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, asked 36 PPP lawmakers who had either supported or abstained from voting on the standing martial law special prosecutor bill on Wednesday whether they would participate in the second impeachment vote.
Nineteen lawmakers, including Koh Dong-jin, Kwon Young-jin, Kim Sang-wook, Kim So-hee, Kim Yea-ji, Kim Jae-sub, Kim Tae-ho, Park Jeong-hun, Bae Hyun-jin, Ahn Cheol-soo, Woo Jae-jun, Jung Sung-kook, Cho Kyoung-tae, Jin Jong-oh and five other anonymous lawmakers, expressed their intention to participate.
The five anonymous lawmakers responded that they were "positively considering participation." The number of conservative party lawmakers participating in the vote has grown to around 24, up from three — Ahn Cheol-soo, Kim Sang-wook and Kim Yea-ji — during the first impeachment motion on Dec. 7.
Seven of those lawmakers, including Reps. Koh Dong-jin and Park Jeong-hun, expressed opposition to the impeachment. Most of the others did not disclose their positions.
"Even during the standing special prosecutor bill vote, which was a named vote, 22 ruling party lawmakers supported it,” said a conservative party official. “It is unlikely that fewer will support the impeachment motion, which is conducted through a secret ballot."
“The countdown to impeachment has already begun."
"Aren’t the individuals involved in the situation already confessing to authorities and the National Assembly?” party leader Han Dong-hoon asked, according to party officials. “We will carefully monitor the severity of public sentiment and consider our response accordingly."
The shift in the PPP toward impeachment, just four days after the failure of the first motion, is attributed to the intense political developments surrounding the martial law situation.
Former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun, identified as a key instigator of the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, was arrested on Tuesday night. The National Police Agency’s National Office on Investigation arrested both National Police Chief Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Metropolitan Police Chief Kim Bong-sik simultaneously on Wednesday. Among conservative party lawmakers, there was a rapidly growing sentiment that "the investigation's next target will be President Yoon."
Even within the pro-Yoon faction, doubts have emerged about the feasibility of preventing impeachment.
"Even I find the allegations raised in the National Defense Committee and other forums to be severe,” said a senior pro-Yoon lawmaker. “It’s becoming increasingly difficult to withstand public opinion calling for impeachment."
On Thursday morning, Han said in a press conference that Yoon has “no intention of voluntarily stepping down” before his official term ends and that he supports Yoon's impeachment.
“Suspending Yoon from presidential duty through impeachment is the only way to protect the democratic republic,” said Han. When directly asked if he favors impeachment, Han said, "Yes."
Han added that his party’s lawmakers should participate in the impeachment vote based on their beliefs and conscience. His recent remarks contrast with last Saturday's parliamentary vote, where PPP lawmakers boycotted the proceedings.
Han’s remarks were followed by Yoon’s presidential address the same day, where the president said he would "firmly face" impeachment or investigations while accusing opposition parties of “paralyzing state affairs” with abuse of impeachment motions.
Han said Yoon's refusal to resign early contradicts his earlier promise to relinquish decision-making authority over his term and state affairs.
Later, in a parliamentary chamber convened after Yoon's address for PPP lawmakers to elect their new floor leader, Han likened Yoon’s statement to a "confession of insurrection." He called it "intolerable," given the gravity of the current situation. The PPP leader also advocated for the party ethics committee to discuss Yoon’s expulsion from the party.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG, SON KOOK-HEE, KIM MIN-JEONG, LEE CHANG-HOON [[email protected]]
