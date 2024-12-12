Conservative Daegu seeing growing shift against Yoon
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 17:07
Daegu, long regarded as a bastion of conservatism, is witnessing growing discontent against President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial declaration of martial law last week.
A restaurant in Seomun Market, a traditional market in Daegu, recently removed a photograph of President Yoon along with his signature.
“I didn’t take them down because I dislike President Yoon,” said the store owner, who is in his 70s, on Wednesday. The store gained fame after President Yoon visited as president-elect in April 2022. “But I removed them because I was tired of hearing customers make negative comments about it.” The owner explained that the items are now stored at his home.
“After the declaration of martial law, I couldn’t sleep for days because my heart was broken,” the vendor continued.
Daegu has been considered a conservative stronghold since the late 1980s, with Seomun Market serving as a key venue for political campaigns for conservative parties. It was also the final campaign stop for Yoon — then-presidential candidate of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) — before he was elected President. Last year, he visited the market with his wife to celebrate the market’s 100th anniversary.
Most vendors at the market who JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of Korea JoongAng Daily, met on Monday opposed President Yoon's impeachment. “Impeachment is not the solution,” said a vendor in his 50s.
However, some expressed discontent towards Yoon, highlighting that the political climate in Daegu was undoubtedly shifting, reflecting a growing divide in the heart of Korea’s conservative base.
“I still don't understand why he declared emergency martial law,” said 30-year-old Lee Jong-hyun. ”Daegu can no longer just support President Yoon unconditionally because it’s Daegu. Impeachment is the only solution.”
Another merchant cautiously criticized Yoon’s decision. “Mobilizing the military in the 21st century is unacceptable,” the vendor said.
The growing divide in Korea’s conservative heartland is also evident in the rise of protests in Daegu. Rallies demanding Yoon’s impeachment have been held every day at 7 p.m. on Dongseong-ro in Daegu’s Jung District since Yoon announced the short-lived martial law decree.
Protesters can be seen carrying banners written, “We are not the conservatives’ backyard” and “TK concrete will be shattered by TK daughters.” TK is the abbreviation for Daegu and North Gyeongsang.
Protesters are also calling for the disbandment of the PPP, accusing it of refusing to take part in the National Assembly’s impeachment vote.
A YouTuber who regularly guides rallies calling for Yoon’s resignation at Seomun Market said, “The fact that I can openly demand his resignation here shows how much public sentiment has shifted.”
BY BAEK KYUNG-SEO,WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
