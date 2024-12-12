Why is he still the president?

In September, I wrote an op-ed titled, “Time to end demagoguery and fearmongering.” I wrote it when the opposition party raised suspicions about the preparation of martial law. I wrote that imposing martial law in the Republic of Korea in 2024 was an insult to Korean people. For the reasons why martial law was not possible, I wrote that the Democratic Party alone could vote on lifting martial law with 170 seats in the National Assembly in accordance with Clause 5 Article 77 of the Constitution. Then I listed three more important reasons: first, the military would not follow the order; second, the people would not tolerate it; and third, the international community would not condone it.However, President Yoon Suk-yeol declared martial law at 10:23 p.m. on Dec. 3. And what followed is as everyone knows. The opposition party lawmakers and a few governing party members climbed the fence and desperately gathered at the National Assembly. At 1 a.m. on Dec. 4, all attending 190 lawmakers unanimously voted for a resolution to lift martial law. Yoon’s martial law was nullified. In the process, some young soldiers sent to the National Assembly did not follow the unlawful orders of the military command. The people did not condone it. Many citizens rushed to the National Assembly and confronted the military and police. Citizens lied down in front of military buses and blocked armored vehicles. The scene was broadcast live on mobile phones.The international community did not stay silent. Media outlets around the world reported the breaking news in real-time. The U.S. State Department immediately said it was monitoring the situation in Korea with grave concerns. By daybreak, the Yoon Suk Yeol government became an outcast in the international community.President Yoon’s emergency martial law failed completely. It was as I wrote in the column. In fact, the reasons for the impossibility of martial law were just common sense. I was short-sighted; I didn’t imagine that it was possible to be so paralyzed and overlook common sense.President Yoon’s explanation that declared martial law to warn the Democratic Party is a lie.As lawmakers gathered at the National Assembly that night, he told the commander of the Special Warfare Command to “break the doors and drag the lawmakers out.” The commander of the Counterintelligence Command, who went to the same high school with Yoon, ordered the arrest of politicians and the preparation of detention facilities. Had Yoon’s order been implemented, Korean society would have turned into a dark place.Events that followed in the eight days after Dec. 3 martial law have made the public angry again. Issues far from the public sentiment are being discussed, including the People Power Party head Han Dong-hoon and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s joint leadership system and a resignation road map that continues to February and March 2025. The most bizarre fact is that Yoon, who declared unconstitutional emergency martial law, is still sitting as the president with imperial power. He is still the chief commander of the armed forces. Yoon is refusing to step down.Is President Yoon qualified to be president? He is unqualified for several reasons. Above all, the president himself threatened the lives of Korean people. He sent armed elite martial law soldiers to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission. What would have happened if they clashed with citizens and fired? It is frightening. The 30-year-old civilian control system is in crisis.Then the president himself abandoned democracy. He trampled the foundation of democracy by blockading the National Assembly, prohibiting political activities under the martial law decree and controlling the press and publications. Moreover, the president put the economy in danger. Stock prices are plunging and the exchange rate is soaring. Korea, which was once envied, has suddenly become a country to avoid. International credit rating agencies are ready to downgrade Korea’s credit rating at anytime.President Yoon’s emergency martial law destroyed liberal democracy and market economy, the two pillars of the Republic of Korea. It was a betrayal of the people. As an investigation by the prosecution, police and Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials focuses on the president as the suspect of rebellion, the country falls into chaos and the national status continues to plummet. What are the reasons for Yoon to remain in his position? Why is he still sitting as the president?Translation by the Korea JoongAng Daily staff.