Can the new PPP floor leader save the party?

In a National Assembly hearing on Wednesday, Court Administration Minister Cheon Dae-yup defined President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 as an “unconstitutional exercise of military command” while commending the legislature for defending the constitutional order through “legal and opportune” repudiation.Yoon’s late-night martial law decree was voted down by the legislature only 150 minutes into the enforcement. Legislators rushed to the Assembly building blockaded by special forces and police and climbed over the walls to vote on the unconstitutionality of the martial law before the parliament came under military occupation.The landmark vote owes little to the People Power Party (PPP), which hardly lived up to its name. Most of its members gathered at the PPP headquarters instead of the Assembly at the order of then-floor leader Choo Kyung-ho. Although a legislative vote is the only means to upend martial law, they stayed away from the balloting booths. Some cited the police blockade. But their opposition peers painstakingly took part in the vote. If not for the resistance by the Democratic Party (DP), we could be under military gunpoint.After Rep. Choo resigned for the accountability over PPP actions in the aftermath of martial law, PPP veterans and members loyal to the president elected another Yoon stalwart, Rep. Kwon Seong-dong, a five-term lawmaker, as his replacement in Thursday’s in-house election. Kwon was elected its new floor leader with the overwhelming support from his peers.After being re-elected as the floor leader, Rep. Kwon promised to cooperate with the PPP leader in conflict with the president. “I will borrow the wisdom and ability from lawmakers with much experience,” he said. On the PPP leader’s decision to hold a general meeting Thursday on ousting the president from the party, Kwon said, “It could have been better if our party had delivered such an idea to the presidential office in advance.”When asked by reporters if he would join another impeachment motion this coming Saturday, Kwon said he will draw a consensus on the matter quickly, adding, “We need to form a joint front in times of crisis.” But we cannot but wonder if Kwon, a core member of the pro-Yoon faction, can really can save the party from its deepening crisis.