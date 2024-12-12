It ain’t over until it’s over

On Oct. 25, 1964, the rarest scene in the history of the National Football League took place.Jim Marshall, one of the best players of his time, snatched the ball kicked by the opponent and sprinted 66 yards to score a touchdown. However, he ran the wrong way into his own end zone, scoring a “safety.” It must have been the most humiliating moment in his career.He was a great player for sure. He was determined to correct his mistake and thought that he still had a choice. In the second half, he performed the best play of his life and led the team to victory.Stanford University psychology professor Carol Dweck mentioned Marshall in “Mindset” as an example of the importance of a growth mindset. The current state is a process, not a result, and the attitude to go forward is the most important.Jim Marshall came to mind because of the president. I never imagined that I would witness the moment where the president declares emergency martial law in my lifetime. I thought martial law was a vestige of the times before democracy.How about impeachment? Koreans have experienced two impeachments in history. Former President Roh Moo-hyun returned to his duties as the Constitutional Court dismissed the impeachment motion. In 2017, former President Park Geun-hye was impeached. I thought Korea was done with this scenario. However, we are now facing a situation to bring down the president once again. Was this how Jim Marshall felt when he scored a safety?At this point, I feel helpless. Even if the president is barely impeached, will the next president be okay? Will the nation repeat the process of demonstrating on the street, bringing down the president, electing a new one and then bringing them down again?As the entire nation is stressed over politics, I feel frustrated seeing politicians only calculating their political interests.However, Marshall did not give up. He scored a safety, but didn’t think it was the end. This is where resilience comes from. Marshall played 282 consecutive games until his retirement in 1979, setting a record of 130.5 blocks. A safety does not mean losing a game. Even if a player loses a game, it doesn’t mean his career is over.We’re no different from Marshall. If it’s a process, it’s not the end, and you have to pull yourself together. The game is not over yet. So, we must not give up. We believe in our resilience.