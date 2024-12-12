Today's fortune: Dec. 12, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: southeast1936: A day filled with the joy of living.1948: Life may feel enriched with happiness.1960: You might do something you truly enjoy.1972: You could receive long-awaited news.1984: Both body and mind might overflow with joy.1996: Luck may be on your side.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: givingLucky direction: south1937: Keep your body warm.1949: Avoid eating cold food.1961: Focus on eating well and consuming health supplements.1973: A day to focus on giving rather than receiving.1985: Look at the bigger picture rather than focusing on details.1997: The early bird catches the worm.Wealth: spendingHealth: averageLove: encounteringLucky direction: west1938: Overthinking won’t solve your problems.1950: Avoid crowded places.1962: Refrain from adopting a condescending attitude.1974: Be cautious as you may have an unpleasant encounter.1986: Tedious tasks may arise.1998: You might dwell on career or life direction issues.Wealth: averageHealth: cautiousLove: colorfulLucky direction: west1939: Be clear about what to hold on to and what to let go.1951: Eat well even if you lack an appetite.1963: Avoid physically strenuous tasks.1975: Do not overextend yourself or force anything.1987: Avoid taking the lead, stay in the background.1999: Refrain from making noticeable remarks or actions.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: givingLucky direction: north1940: Keep your good deeds discreet.1952: Moderate spending can enhance your quality of life.1964: It’s a time for sowing seeds, not harvesting.1976: Take a long-term and broad perspective.1988: Ensure you thoroughly understand your work.2000: Focus on learning and building your inner strength.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: passionateLucky direction: north1941: Youth lies in the mind, not the body.1953: Stay confident but remain mindful of your physical limits.1965: Do what you love and enjoy life.1977: Do not postpone today’s tasks.1989: You might find yourself very busy with work.2001: It’s okay to have a little ambition.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1942: A healthy body is your greatest asset.1954: A joyful heart is the best wealth.1966: Financial opportunities may arise.1978: Considerable expenses could also yield good results.1990: Beneficial opportunities or valuable information may come your way.2002: Your financial fortune might improve.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: givingLucky direction: south1943: Looking back, every memory holds value.1955: Eat healthy foods and maintain your exercise routine.1967: Repetition in daily life may feel dull.1979: Stretch frequently to ease your body.1991: Focus on gathering useful information.2003: Pay attention to your appearance as it also matters.Wealth: excellentHealth: robustLove: unifyingLucky direction: west1944: The more, the better.1956: Everything may feel perfect to you.1968: People are assets — handle relationships with care.1980: More is better, whether it’s people or things.1992: You are likely to achieve your goals.2004: Teamwork is essential for survival and success.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousyLucky direction: south1945: Be grateful for what you have instead of longing for what’s missing.1957: Focus on simplifying life rather than accumulating things.1969: Too many leaders can derail progress.1981: Complete tasks ahead of others.1993: Take care to secure what’s rightfully yours.2005: Envying others is a losing game.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: givingLucky direction: east1946: Eat more vegetables and fruits instead of meat.1958: Invest in things that have growth potential.1970: Focus on the bigger picture rather than the details.1982: Like a bird soaring high, keep your vision broad.1994: Value learning over immediate gains.2006: Opportunities to give or receive help may arise.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1935: Expect things that bring laughter and fulfillment.1947: Good things are just good.1959: Do not delegate your responsibilities to others.1971: Take pride in your family and children.1983: Seek ways to maximize gains in all you do.2007: You may come across useful and beneficial information.