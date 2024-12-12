 Minor league pitcher Choi Hyun-il moves to Washington Nationals' Triple-A team
Minor league pitcher Choi Hyun-il moves to Washington Nationals' Triple-A team

Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 14:13
A profile of Choi Hyun-il on the Rochester Red Wings website. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A profile of Choi Hyun-il on the Rochester Red Wings website. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A Korean minor league prospect hoping to reach the majors will now have to do so in a different organization.
 

Right-hander Choi Hyun-il, who split his 2024 season on Double-A and Triple-A affiliates for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was selected by the Washington Nationals in the minor league Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.
 
Players not protected on a major league or Triple-A roster are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft, designed to prevent clubs from hoarding prospects when other teams could be using them. Each selection costs teams $24,000, and players selected in the minor league phase of the draft aren't subject to any roster restrictions with their new teams.
 
Choi, 24, signed with the Dodgers out of Seoul High School and joined their system in the Rookie League in 2019.
 
Choi reached Triple-A, the highest rung in the minor league ladder, for the first time this year. In 15 Triple-A outings, including 14 starts, Choi went 4-6 with a 4.28 ERA over 73 2/3 innings. He had 56 strikeouts and 32 walks.
 
In his minor league career across all levels, Choi has a 22-24 record with a 3.88 ERA in 80 outings, including 57 starts.
 
The Rochester Red Wings are the Triple-A affiliate of the Nationals.
 
Many of the Koreans who played in Major League Baseball (MLB) in recent years have done so after first playing professionally in the KBO for several seasons. Few have gone the "Korean high school to the minors to MLB" route.
 
Former New York Yankees minor leaguer Park Hoy-jun, who signed out of high school, made his MLB debut in 2021 after toiling for six and a half years in the minor leagues. He has spent the entire 2023 and 2024 seasons in Triple-A for the Atlanta Braves and then the Oakland Athletics.
 
Bae Ji-hwan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, another former high school prospect, reached MLB for the first time in 2022 after a handful of minor league seasons and has since shuttled between the majors and the minors.

