Sonicboom get blasted away 100-64 by Taiwanese team in East Asia Super League game
Published: 12 Dec. 2024, 14:21
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
The Suwon KT Sonicboom suffered a huge 100-64 loss to the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots from Taiwan in the East Asia Super League (EASL) at Studio City Event Center in Macau on Wednesday, picking up their second loss in the tournament.
The game was as purely one-sided as the score suggests, with the Sonicboom trailing from the start and allowing the Pilots to stretch the point gap throughout the contest.
The Sonicboom failed to overcome a strong performance from the Taiwanese side in the first quarter, which ended 34-17.
The Suwon side’s efforts to bounce back in the second quarter failed to produce a result, missing multiple jump shots and continuously conceding points to end it at 52-30.
The Sonicboom did not see a turnaround through the end of the third quarter, which finished at 75-52, before capitulating in the fourth to suffer a 100-64 loss.
Wednesday’s loss was the Sonicboom’s second in Group A, pushing the club to third place in the five-team table, while the Pilots continued their winning streak after their opening victory.
The Taiwanese side, sitting at the top of the table, are the only team without a loss in Group A as of Thursday.
The Sonicboom need to climb up the table through their remaining group stage games, lasting through February of next year, as the top two sides from Group A and B reach the semifinals.
Over in Group B, fellow KBL club Busan KCC Egis are competing, having picked up three straight losses and zero wins as the only winless team in the group.
Egis will return to EASL action in a game against the Meralco Bolts in Busan on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
If either KBL team reaches the final, it will mark the third straight time a KBL club has joined the final of the EASL, which began in 2023.
After its inception in 2023, Anyang KGC, now called the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters, became the inaugural champions, while the Seoul SK Knights finished runners-up the following tournament.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
