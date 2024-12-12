White Tigers on the prowl for medals at ISU's Short Track World Tour on home soil

Korea's short track speed skaters said Wednesday that they will try to win multiple medals at an international competition on home ice this week and bring joy to a country caught up in political turmoil.Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul will host the fourth stop of the International Skating Union's (ISU) Short Track World Tour from Friday to Sunday. The first day will feature preliminaries and heats, followed by finals over the next two days.This is the first season of the World Tour after the ISU switched the name from the World Cup and also instituted other changes. Countries now have designated team names and uniforms. Korea is the White Tigers, up against the likes of the Eagles (the United States), the Ice Maples (Canada), the Ninjas (Japan) and the Lions (the Netherlands)."Our athletes are in solid form and I expect pretty good results this week," head coach Yoon Jae-myung said at the national team press conference at the rink on Wednesday. "I will count on two medals from the men and two medals on the women's side."The competition will begin a little over a week after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, only to have it rejected in a parliamentary vote hours later. A second vote at the National Assembly on Yoon's impeachment is expected to take place Saturday, when the first set of medals will be awarded on the ice at Mokdong Ice Rink.Against this backdrop, Park Ji-won, the reigning men's overall champion, said he hoped the team's performance will provide a bit of distraction for the people."Many people are going through a difficult period at the moment," Park said. "We will all do our best to make sure our performances will bring people joy and energy."When asked what he meant by the challenges the people face, Park said, "I don't think I have to explain that. I think you all understand what I meant. And I think our priority here will be to do the best we can and put on good performances for our fans."Jang Sung-woo, another male skater, said he has enjoyed some home cooking while preparing for the World Tour event."I expect to see some big crowds this week," he said. "Their warm support will give us so much energy and we'll try to reward them with strong results."Skaters earn points based on their performances, with a first-place finish worth 100 points, a runner-up showing good for 80 points and a third-place finish netting them 70 points, and so forth. Points continue down to 24th place.At the end of the season, following the sixth leg in Milan in February, the men's and women's overall points leaders will each be awarded the Crystal Globe.Park has won each of the past two Crystal Globes on the men's side, while fellow Korean Kim Gil-li won the women's Crystal Globe last season.Both are off to relatively slow starts this season.Park is second in the men's rankings but he trails William Dandjinou of Canada by 684-446. Dandjinou leads all male skaters with four individual gold medals, along with two silver medals. Park has claimed one gold and one silver so far.Kim sits fourth overall in the women's race with 488 points, having won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands leads the way with 656 points, on the strength of her four gold and two silver medals.Park said he feels as if he's been skating with a bull's-eye on his back the past two years."After I first won the Crystal Globe, I could sense that my rivals came out for the new season really well prepared," he said. "And after my second Crystal Globe, I feel like other skaters have broken down and analyzed my tendencies even more closely. It's tough to win medals when everyone is trying to beat you in every race."Kim said she is still in the process of adjusting to the new schedule on the World Tour."At World Cups, we had the 1,500 meters first, followed by the 500 meters and then the 1,000 meters," Kim said. "Now, we're starting with the 1,000 meters, so it's been a bit difficult for me to get into the rhythm. But I think I am getting better and better."Kim isn't the top Korean woman, as the three-time Olympic champion Choi Min-jeong is in third place with 516 points.Choi did not compete internationally last season, taking time off to rest, undergo a skate change and participate in a few domestic events. The 26-year-old won the national team trials for this season in April and has won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals on the World Tour so far.This World Tour stop will be Choi's first international competition at home since the 2023 world championships at Mokdong."Before the first couple of World Tour events, I was curious to find out how competitive I could be after my absence," Choi said. "And I realized I could still compete at a high level. I had a mixed performance at the third stop, but I am feeling good physically now. I am looking forward to a good competition."Yonhap