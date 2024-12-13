Treasures galore at the ten-year celebration of Pearl Abyss’ Black Desert
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 10:46 Updated: 13 Dec. 2024, 10:56
The massively multiplayer online role-playing game will host an “adventurers’ festival” on Saturday to commemorate the milestone. Dubbed, the Black Desert Festa: A Decade of Adventures, around 500 users will participate in the event, which is being held both online and offline.
Over the weekend, players can gain 10 additional 10th anniversary seals as a login reward. There will also be a 10th anniversary photo zone and a “Decade of Adventure Art” fair. At the Coastal Cliff beside Velia Village, users can take snapshots with some familiar faces from Black Desert Online.
Not far off, users can admire artwork submitted by adventurers from around the world. The 30 pieces on display were specially selected from submissions to the 10th anniversary art festival. Even available for purchase, the art can be used to decorate an adventurer’s dwelling or pavilion. Users can also buy seven types of jukeboxes that play the musical arrangements of other users.
As the final Black Desert event to finish off the year, users are anticipating the rewards to be even more special. At the Heidel Ball, which took place this summer in Beynac, France, Pearl Abyss released the top-tier “Sovereign Weapons” and granted all users a Bronze Black Star Weapon.
Recently, Black Desert released a teaser for a new weapon. The 50-second clip showed a revolver and shotgun, and users who saw the video are predicting the release of a long-awaited class of firearm weapons. The exact identities of the weapons will be unveiled at the Black Desert Festa.
The dedicated players of Black Desert Online are keen to discover what new content will be shown at the 10th Anniversary Black Desert Festa.
BY KIM YEONSOO [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)