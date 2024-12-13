 Treasures galore at the ten-year celebration of Pearl Abyss’ Black Desert
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 10:46 Updated: 13 Dec. 2024, 10:56
Video game publisher Pearl Abyss will celebrate 10 years of Black Desert Online on Dec. 17, riding a decade of popularity since its open beta release in late 2014.
 
The massively multiplayer online role-playing game will host an “adventurers’ festival” on Saturday to commemorate the milestone. Dubbed, the Black Desert Festa: A Decade of Adventures, around 500 users will participate in the event, which is being held both online and offline.
 
The in-game events offer users special and exclusive content, while visitors to Velia Village who join to cheer on the participants can acquire 10th anniversary seals. The collectable items can be exchanged for others, including J’s Hammer of Loyalty, 2,014 Cron Stones, a Choose Your 10 Years Outfit Box and a Mythical Censer.
 
Over the weekend, players can gain 10 additional 10th anniversary seals as a login reward. There will also be a 10th anniversary photo zone and a “Decade of Adventure Art” fair. At the Coastal Cliff beside Velia Village, users can take snapshots with some familiar faces from Black Desert Online.
 
Not far off, users can admire artwork submitted by adventurers from around the world. The 30 pieces on display were specially selected from submissions to the 10th anniversary art festival. Even available for purchase, the art can be used to decorate an adventurer’s dwelling or pavilion. Users can also buy seven types of jukeboxes that play the musical arrangements of other users.
 
Last November, Black Desert Online held the “Share Your Stories of Black Desert” art festival and concert for adventurers in honor of the game’s upcoming 10th year online. Users submitted drawings, videos and musical pieces inspired by unforgettable moments in the game as well as stories detailing memorable in-game incidents. Users with winning submissions were given invitations to the Black Desert Festa.
 
Besides in-game events, hype is building for the offline “Black Desert Festa,” with curiosity growing over what new content and rewards are in store.
 
As the final Black Desert event to finish off the year, users are anticipating the rewards to be even more special. At the Heidel Ball, which took place this summer in Beynac, France, Pearl Abyss released the top-tier “Sovereign Weapons” and granted all users a Bronze Black Star Weapon.
 
Recently, Black Desert released a teaser for a new weapon. The 50-second clip showed a revolver and shotgun, and users who saw the video are predicting the release of a long-awaited class of firearm weapons. The exact identities of the weapons will be unveiled at the Black Desert Festa.
 
The dedicated players of Black Desert Online are keen to discover what new content will be shown at the 10th Anniversary Black Desert Festa.

BY KIM YEONSOO [[email protected]]
tags Guest Reports Pearl Abyss

