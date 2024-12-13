Music content association considers excluding artists, labels involved in tampering from data
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 17:21
The Korea Music Content Association (KMCA) is considering excluding album sales figures of artists and labels involved in tampering allegations from its Circle Chart, the KMCA said on Friday.
The KMCA also hinted at the exclusions extending to the data it provides to eight domestic music programs, including “M Countdown,” “Music Bank,” “Show! Music Core” and “Inkigayo” and music awards like the Circle Chart Music Awards, MAMA Awards and Golden Disc Awards.
“We express significant concerns regarding tampering attempts made by some entertainment companies or producers to entice artists from their competitors to leave their current management and sign with them instead,” the KMCA said in its press release.
Tampering is a term that began in the athletic field, where a sports team tries to persuade an athlete of another team to leave and join its team instead.
“Specifically, we express deep concern over the recent media coverage of tampering allegations related to ADOR’s former CEO Min Hee-jin, and issues regarding the tampering attempts of an entertainment company to sign the girl group Fifty Fifty, highlighting the prevalence of this practice within the country’s music industry."
Local media outlet Dispatch reported on Dec. 2 that Min had been manipulating NewJeans members to break free from HYBE and that she even "tried to seduce" executives at HYBE in the past to achieve her goals.
Min, in response to the press report, filed a defamation case against two reporters from the news outlet.
The KMCA demanded that Min, NewJeans members and the National Assembly take action on tampering issues.
“We demand that Min, the former CEO of ADOR, elaborate on the tampering allegations and her stance regarding the situation. While many speculative press reports are coming out, Min remains accountable for providing clear answers to the public,” the KMCA said.
“NewJeans members must fulfill their exclusive contracts and reach an agreement through discussions with their agency instead of taking lopsided actions. If they are unable to find common ground, then they should wait for a judicial review.”
NewJeans members held a press conference on Nov. 28, where they announced the termination of their contracts with ADOR.
The KMCA also called on the National Assembly for legislative improvements regarding tampering.
“We strongly call on the government and the National Assembly for the enactment of new laws and the improvement of regulations to foster a more sustainable environment for the music industry,” the KMCA said. “The current laws fail to address the situation adequately, as they only hold agencies and artists responsible for the repercussions from the loopholes of exclusive contracts.”
“Entertainment companies invest in artists, striving to nurture their talent and produce albums. However, they face significant challenges, as their competitors can attract these artists by leveraging their relationships with them and their families. It might also hold investors back from investing in entertainment companies due to the related risks," the KMCA added.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
