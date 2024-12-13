Shinsegae brings Taiwan's Hiwalk brand to Korea

Shinsegae Department Store announced Friday that it would bring the Taiwanese brand Hiwalk to Korea.Hiwalk, known for its handmade egg roll cookies and baked nuts, is already promoting its lineup of products for 2025, the Year of the Snake. Its gift sets for the New Year include egg roll biscuits with fillings including peanut butter, dark chocolate, nuts, coffee, sesame, pork floss and pistachio.