AI-powered classroom showcased at Kintex

Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 17:09
 
Students take a futuristic class at Korea Education Innovation Fair 2024 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Friday. [YONHAP]

An AI model that can track students' emotions and help them solve problems over video was showcased in the futuristic classroom, as was an AI-powered digital textbook. The fair runs from Friday through Sunday in the venue's second exhibition center.
 
 
