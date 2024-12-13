AI-powered classroom showcased at Kintex
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 17:09
Students take a futuristic class at Korea Education Innovation Fair 2024 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Friday.
An AI model that can track students' emotions and help them solve problems over video was showcased in the futuristic classroom, as was an AI-powered digital textbook. The fair runs from Friday through Sunday in the venue's second exhibition center.
