Think you're good at Supervive? Come play it on a pink keyboard.

Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 14:53 Updated: 13 Dec. 2024, 15:04
Main game lounge area at the Nexon Supervive ″game lounge″ pop-up in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul [CHO YONG-JUN]

Nexon opened a “game lounge” pop-up for its new battle royale-MOBA game Supervive.
 
The lounge opened at the Peaches D8NE cultural space in Seongdong District, southern eastern Seoul, near Seongsu Station, on Nov. 21 and will run through Dec. 22.
 

The exterior of Nexon's Supervive ″game lounge″ pop-up in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. [CHO YONG-JUN]

Supervive, developed by Theorycraft Games and published by Nexon, is an online game best described as a cross between top-down MOBAs like League of Legends and battle royale titles like Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds. The game features 40 players in teams and duos, fighting for a last-team-standing battle.
 
The highlight of the Supervive pop-up is a large PC bang (internet cafe) area, fitted with 40 sets of gaming chairs and other peripherals.
 
Main game lounge area at the Nexon Supervive ″game lounge″ pop-up in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul [CHO YONG-JUN]

A full 40-player game session will begin every hour. Players who survive longer than 30 minutes will be awarded a gold coin, which they can trade for a raffle ticket.
 
Gamers who are not familiar with Supervive can also first learn and practice the game in a dedicated tutorial area located next to the main gaming area. A scavenger hunt for hand warmers takes place in an outdoor space.
 
Nexon will also host a “Supervive lounge league” on Saturday and Sunday. The winning teams will receive a Sidiz gaming chair.
 
Outdoor area of Nexon's Supervive ″game lounge″ pop-up in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul [CHO YONG-JUN]

Nexon's Supervive ″game lounge″ pop-up in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. [CHO YONG-JUN]

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
