패션과 기능의 만남: 한국인은 왜 롱패딩을 못 버리나
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 08:01
Fashion meets fuction: Why Koreans can’t let go of the long padded jacket
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024
On Wednesday morning, Korea transformed into a winter wonderland as a sudden storm blanketed the nation. It brought the heaviest November snowfall since modern meteorological observations began in 1907, with the capital seeing over 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) of accumulated snow and some areas reaching over 40 centimeters.
transform: 변하다
blanket: 뒤덮다
meteorological: 기상의
accumulate: 쌓이다
지난 수요일(11월 27일) 아침, 갑작스러운 폭설이 대한민국을 뒤덮으며 전국은 겨울왕국으로 변했다. 이날 수도권에는 20㎝(7.8인치), 일부 지역은 40㎝를 넘는 눈이 쌓이면서 1907년 현대 기상관측이 시작된 이래 11월 중 가장 많은 눈이 내린 것으로 기록됐다.
As temperatures plunged to near freezing and the first snow of the year arrived, the event marked the return of a familiar seasonal wardrobe choice for Koreans: long padded jackets.
plunge: 급락하다
seasonal: 계절의
wardrobe: 옷장, 의류
long padded jacket: 롱패딩
기온이 영하로 떨어지고 첫눈이 내리자 한국인에겐 친숙한 이 계절의 필수 아이템이 돌아왔다. 바로 롱패딩이다.
These coats, stretching from the neck to the knees, become a daily sight on the streets of Korea, signaling the arrival of winter. Local news outlets rush to spotlight bundled-up commuters, mostly clad in black long padded jackets, hurrying to work or other destinations — a sign that the cold has truly set in.
bundled-up: 옷을 껴입다
clad: (옷을) 입은
set in: 시작되다
겨울이 시작되는 것을 알리는 목부터 무릎을 이 외투는 한국의 거리에서 매일 볼 수 있다. 국내 언론은 두꺼운 옷, 특히 검은색 롱패딩을 입고 일터나 기타 목적지로 걸음을 재촉하는 보행객을 보여주며 추위가 본격적으로 시작됐음을 알리곤 한다.
Originally designed as a bulky, knee-length athlete’s coat, the long padded jacket has transcended its sportswear roots. It’s now a so-called staple in the wardrobes of Koreans of all ages, genders and occupations, firmly established as a go-to piece of casual winter clothing.
bulky: 부피가 큰
athlete: 운동선수
transcend: 초월하다
staple: 주된
go-to: 자주 찾는
원래는 무릎까지 내려오는 넉넉한 운동 선수용 코트로 디자인된 롱패딩은 이제 운동복이라는 뿌리를 넘어섰다. 나이, 성별, 직업을 불문하고 한국인의 옷장 필수 아이템으로 자리 잡았으며 겨울철 편하게 입기 위해 자주 찾는 옷이 됐다.
It has also been highlighted as an item foreigners are tempted to purchase when visiting Korea.
highlight: 강조하다, 주목하다
tempt: 유혹하다
롱패딩은 한국을 방문하는 외국인에게도 구매 욕구를 불러일으키는 품목으로 주목 받고 있다.
An episode of MBC every1’s “Welcome, First Time in Korea?” (2017- ), aired in February 2020, showed the reactions of three Danish friends who saw streets filled with people in long padded jackets, saying, “There is no one not wearing a long puffer jacket.”
puffer: 패딩
지난 2020년 2월 방영된 MBC 에브리원 예능프로그램 ‘어서와~ 한국은 처음이지?’(2017년~현재)의 한 에피소드에선 덴마크 친구 셋이 롱패딩을 입은 사람들로 가득한 거리를 보고 “롱패딩을 안 입은 사람이 없다”고 말하며 놀라는 장면이 나온다.
The show also featured them shopping for the item and enjoying their new clothes, with one remarking that it is “lighter than his coat.”
remark: 발언하다
프로그램은 이들이 롱패딩을 산 뒤 새 옷을 입어보는 모습을 보여주기도 했는데, 이 중 한 명은 “내 코트보다 가볍다”고 발언하기도 했다.
Though some say the trend has shifted to short puffer jackets since last year, it is a common sight to see streets filled with long padded jacket owners. The jackets, some say, make people look like gimbap (seaweed rice roll) when bundled up snugly in their outfits.
snugly: 포근하게
지난해부터 숏패딩으로 트렌드가 넘어갔다는 일부 주장도 있지만, 롱패딩을 입은 사람들로 가득한 거리는 여전히 흔한 광경이다. 사람들이 포근하게 롱패딩을 입고 꽁꽁 싸맨 모습이 마치 김밥 같다고 하는 이들도 있다.
Why do Koreans, known for staying up with the latest trends, show such an attachment to this fashion item? Is it simply just to stay warm?
attachment: 집착
최신 유행을 잘 수용하는 것으로 유명한 한국인들이 이 패션 아이템엔 왜 이런 집착을 보여줄까? 단순히 추위를 막기 위한 것일까?
