A weird justification for martial law declaration (KOR)

In a dramatic turn, President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday said, “I will squarely confront impeachment or investigation.” Five days ago, he pledged to allow the governing People Power Party (PPP) to take over national governance. Thursday’s address was mostly devoted to justifying his abrupt declaration of emergency martial law and refuting suspicions on rebellion to apparently defend against an imminent raid by law enforcement authorities to find evidence of plotting a rebellion. The president certainly deserves the right to defend himself. But Thursday’s speech was not convincing at all.President Yoon cited the opposition’s unceasing impeachments of high-ranking officials. But the Democratic Party (DP) took action based on the Constitution. The president also criticized the DP for “proposing 27 special motions for political attacks on the government.” But many of the motions were linked to the deepening suspicions over the first lady. And yet, she has never apologized for what happened.The scope of the Espionage Act in the Criminal Law certainly needs to be broadened. But if so, the PPP should have won the April 10 parliamentary elections. The president habitually attacks the majority party for not accepting his election victory in March 2022, but we wonder if he wouldn’t concede to the PPP’s crushing defeat in the last legislative election.The president also disclosed the military operation to break into the National Election Commission (NEC) to find evidence of election fraud. Yoon denounced the NEC for its porous security system to manage vote results and voter information. However, could it really be the grounds for declaring martial law? Such problems can be fixed by strengthening its own security.But the president said he had exercised his due rights as head of state within the boundaries of the Constitution. He even called the exercise “an act of governance ineligible for a judicial judgment,” wondering, “How could a two-hour martial law exist?” He also said he had ordered commanders of the operation “to immediately pull out the troops if the National Assembly lifts the martial law.”In 1997, the Supreme Court ruled that a martial law declaration represents a high-level political and military act and that it can be subjected to a judicial judgment if it clearly violates the Constitution or laws.The president clearly instructed the commander of the Special Forces to order soldiers to break into the National Assembly and drag out the lawmakers inside. Court Administration Minister Cheon Dae-yup, a former Justice, defined Yoon’s declaration of martial law as “an unconstitutional exercise of military command.” The president must humbly cooperate with the law enforcement agencies’ investigations rather than excoriating them for “doing a frantic sword dance.”The PPP must face reality. Rep. Kwon Seong-dong, its new floor leader, reaffirmed the party’s position against endorsing the impeachment. But more PPP members, including Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, are turning to vote for the impeachment. We urge the new floor leader to think again.윤석열 대통령이 어제 “탄핵하든 수사하든 당당히 맞설 것”이라는 내용의 담화를 발표했다. 불과 닷새 전 “정국 안정 방안은 우리 당에 일임하겠다”던 입장에서 돌변한 태도다. 이번 담화는 비상계엄 선포의 정당성과 내란 혐의 부인에 상당 부분을 할애했다. 김용현 전 국방부 장관이 구속되고 경찰이 연일 대통령실 압수수색에 나서는 상황에서 조여오는 탄핵 및 처벌 압박에 대응하는 차원으로 보인다. 내란죄 피의자로서 방어권 행사는 법적인 권리지만, 국내외를 충격에 빠뜨린 계엄 선포를 정당화하려는 견강부회 논리는 받아들이기 어렵다.윤 대통령이 문제 삼은 야당의 잇따른 공직자 탄핵은 분명 지나친 점이 있지만, 어디까지나 헌법 65조에 따른 정치 행위다. 야당을 설득하거나 국민 여론에 호소하면 될 일이지, 군을 동원해 국회를 제압할 일인가. “특검법을 27번이나 발의하면서 정치 선동 공세를 가했다”는 말도 했지만, 발의된 특검법 상당수가 각종 구설수를 일으켰던 김건희 여사 관련이다. 윤 대통령이 거론한 형법상 간첩죄도 법 개정이 필요한 건 사실이지만, 야당이 반대한다고 비상계엄을 선포한 처사는 상식을 한참 벗어났다.이 모든 문제의 시작은 여당의 총선 참패 때문이다. 선거를 앞두고 채 상병 문제, 배우자 논란 등으로 민심 이반을 불러와 결정적 패인을 제공한 사람이 누구인가. 윤 대통령은 야당을 향해 “대선 결과를 승복하지 않는다”고 했는데, 자신이 총선 결과에 불복하는 건 아닌지 되물을 일이다.윤 대통령은 의문이 제기돼 왔던 중앙선거관리위원회 군 투입 전모도 밝혔다. 선관위 시스템을 일부 점검해 보니 해킹이 가능할 정도로 보안 시스템이 허술해 선관위 시스템을 점검하도록 지시한 것이란다. 비상계엄 조치가 이런 일에 쓰라고 있는 헌법적 장치인가. 보안 시스템 미비점은 선관위 관계자들과 개선 방안을 지속적으로 의논하면 될 일이다. 부정선거 음모론에 빠져 정상적 사고가 불가능해진 것은 아닌지 걱정될 정도다.어제 대통령의 담화는 납득 어려운 변명과 궤변으로 가득했다. "비상계엄 선포는 헌법의 틀 내에서 행해진 대통령의 통치행위이기 때문에 사법심사 대상이 되지 않는다"는 자기방어 논리에 불과하다. "2시간짜리 내란이란 것이 있느냐”는 강변은 실소를 불러일으켰다.대법원은 1997년 판례에서 ‘비상계엄의 선포가 고도의 정치적, 군사적 성격을 지니는 행위라는 점’을 인정하면서도 ▶헌법이나 법률에 위반되는 것으로서 명백히 인정되는 경우 ▶국헌문란의 목적을 위한 경우 등은 사법심사 대상이 된다고 밝혔다. 이번 계엄 과정에서 윤 대통령으로부터 “문을 부수고 들어가 의원들을 끌어내라”(곽종근 특수전사령관), “싹 다 잡아들여라”(홍장원 전 국가정보원 1차장)는 등의 지시를 직접 받았다는 증언이 잇따랐다. 천대엽(대법관) 법원행정처장도 이미 “위헌적 군 통수권 행사”라는 평가를 내놓은 상태다. 그렇다면 윤 대통령은 국민에게 속죄하는 마음으로 수사기관에 협조해야 마땅하다. 야당에 “광란의 칼춤을 추고 있다”고 막말을 퍼부을 때가 아니다.윤 대통령의 ‘질서 있는 조기 퇴진’을 주장해 온 국민의힘도 현실을 직시해야 한다. 어제 원내대표로 선출된 친윤계 권성동 의원은 “당론이 탄핵 부결”이라고 재확인했다. 그러나 탄핵 찬성으로 돌아서는 여당 의원이 늘고 있다. 한동훈 대표에 이어 오세훈 서울시장도 ‘탄핵소추를 통해 법의 심판을 받아야 한다’는 입장을 밝혔다. “당당히 맞서겠다”는 윤 대통령을 엄호하는 게 지금 여당이 할 일인지 심각하게 숙고해 보라.