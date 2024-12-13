It ain’t over until it’s over (KOR)

On Oct. 25, 1964, the rarest scene in the history of the National Football League took place.Jim Marshall, one of the best players of his time, snatched the ball kicked by the opponent and sprinted 66 yards to score a touchdown. However, he ran the wrong way into his own end zone, scoring a “safety.” It must have been the most humiliating moment in his career.He was a great player for sure. He was determined to correct his mistake and thought that he still had a choice. In the second half, he performed the best play of his life and led the team to victory.Stanford University psychology professor Carol Dweck mentioned Marshall in “Mindset” as an example of the importance of a growth mindset. The current state is a process, not a result, and the attitude to go forward is the most important.Jim Marshall came to mind because of the president. I never imagined that I would witness the moment where the president declares emergency martial law in my lifetime. I thought martial law was a vestige of the times before democracy.How about impeachment? Koreans have experienced two impeachments in history. Former President Roh Moo-hyun returned to his duties as the Constitutional Court dismissed the impeachment motion. In 2017, former President Park Geun-hye was impeached. I thought Korea was done with this scenario. However, we are now facing a situation to bring down the president once again. Was this how Jim Marshall felt when he scored a safety?At this point, I feel helpless. Even if the president is barely impeached, will the next president be okay? Will the nation repeat the process of demonstrating on the street, bringing down the president, electing a new one and then bringing them down again?As the entire nation is stressed over politics, I feel frustrated seeing politicians only calculating their political interests.However, Marshall did not give up. He scored a safety, but didn’t think it was the end. This is where resilience comes from. Marshall played 282 consecutive games until his retirement in 1979, setting a record of 130.5 blocks. A safety does not mean losing a game. Even if a player loses a game, it doesn’t mean his career is over.We’re no different from Marshall. If it’s a process, it’s not the end, and you have to pull yourself together. The game is not over yet. So, we must not give up. We believe in our resilience.1964년 10월 25일. 미국 내셔널풋볼리그(NFL) 역사상 가장 희귀한 장면이 펼쳐졌다. 주인공은 당대 최고로 꼽히던 선수 중 한 명인 짐 마셜. 상대 팀 선수가 찬 공을 낚아챈 그는 60m를 질주해 득점에 성공한다. 하지만 그가 내달린 방향은 상대 진영이 아니라 자기 진영이었다. 자살골을 넣은 셈이다. 선수 인생에서 가장 치욕스러운 순간이었으리라.확실히 그는 대단한 선수였다. ‘실수했다면 바로잡아야지. 내겐 아직 선택의 기회가 있어’ 하며 마음을 다잡았다. 그리고 이어진 후반전에서 생애 최고의 플레이를 선보이며, 팀을 승리로 이끌었다. 캐럴 드웬 스탠퍼드대(심리학) 교수는 『마인드셋』에서 마셜을 언급하며 ‘성장 마인드셋’의 중요성을 역설한다. 지금 상태를 결과가 아니라 과정이라고 생각하고, 앞으로 나아가려는 태도가 무엇보다 중요하다는 것이다.짐 마셜이 떠오른 건 대통령 때문이다. 살면서 대통령이 비상계엄을 선포하는 장면을 목도할 줄은 상상도 못 했다. 계엄은 민주주의가 뿌리내리지 못한 시절 얘기라고 생각했다. 탄핵은 또 어떤가? 우리는 이미 대통령 탄핵이란 초유의 사태를 두 번이나 겪었다. 노무현 전 대통령은 헌법재판소의 기각 결정으로 직무에 복귀했고, 박근혜 전 대통령은 탄핵당했다. 모든 경우의 수를 다 경험했다고 생각했다. 한데 다시 우리 손으로 대통령을 끌어내려야 할 상황에 직면했다. 자살골을 넣은 짐 마셜의 심정이 이랬을까?이쯤 되자 무기력한 마음이 든다. 힘들게 대통령을 탄핵한다 한들 다음 대통령은 괜찮을까? 온 국민이 거리로 나서 끌어내리고 다시 뽑고 또 끌어내리는 일을 반복하는 건 아닐까? 전 국민이 정치 때문에 스트레스를 받는 와중에 정파의 이익만 계산하는 정치인들을 보고 있자니, 더욱 절망스러운 기분이다.하지만 마셜은 포기하지 않았다. 자살골을 넣었지만, 끝이라고 생각하지 않았다. 회복탄력성은 바로 거기서 나온다. 마셜은 1979년 은퇴할 때까지 282경기에 연속 출장하며, 130.5회 공격 저지라는 대기록을 세웠다. 그렇다. 자살골을 넣는다고 경기에서 지는 건 아니다. 설령 경기에 진다 해도 선수 인생이 끝나는 건 아니다.우리도 마셜과 다르지 않다. 끝이 아니라 과정이라면, 마음을 다잡아야 한다. 경기는 아직 끝나지 않았다. 그러니 포기하면 안 된다. 우리의 회복탄력성을 믿는다.