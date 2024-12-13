SM Entertainment partners with MBC to create naevis content

HYBE faces parliamentary review after petition over 'unethical' practices surpasses 50,000 signatures

Victon’s Han Seung-woo signs exclusive contract with Aura Entertainment

Music content association considers excluding artists, labels involved in tampering from data

BTS' Jungkook wins two awards at BBMAs, Stray Kids and Seventeen also honored

Stray Kids set to drop ‘HOP’ edition of ‘Skzhop Hiptape’ this December

Stray Kids to drop dance practices, vlogs and behind-the-scenes content for 'STAYweeK' event

Stray Kids to release new album in July: Report

Stray Kids to release second Japanese album 'GIANT' next month

Stray Kids to embark on 10-stop world tour on April 30