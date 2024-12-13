BTS' Jungkook wins two awards at BBMAs, Stray Kids and Seventeen also honored
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 18:34
BTS member Jungkook won two awards at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) on Thursday, while two other K-pop acts — Stray Kids and Seventeen — earned awards at the event.
Jungkook won Top K-pop Album with “Golden” (2023) and Top Global K-Pop Song for the album's lead track “Standing Next to You.” He was also nominated in categories outside K-pop, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song, but didn't win.
Jungkook was not present at the awards ceremony, as he is currently serving in the military.
Stray Kids claimed the title of Top Global K-pop Artist, securing its second consecutive win at the BBMAs, following last year’s Top K-pop Album award.
“We really want to say a big, huge thanks to ‘Stay’ [Stray Kids’ fandom] and the world. Without you guys, we would not be standing here on this stage right now receiving such a meaningful award,” said member Bang Chan during an acceptance speech.
Seventeen took home the Top K-pop Touring Artist award.
“This wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing fans, Carat. We try to make it up to you with good music and performances, but you always find your way to surprise us with even more love,” said member Joshua.
The two K-pop bands took the stage as performers at the event. Stray Kids performed “Chk Chk Boom” and “JJAM," while Seventeen showcased “Love, Money, Fame (feat. DJ Khaled)."
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift swept this year’s BBMAs, setting a record as the most-awarded artist in the history of the awards. She received a total of 10 awards, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)