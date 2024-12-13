Victon’s Han Seung-woo signs exclusive contract with Aura Entertainment
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 16:50
Victon member Han Seung-woo has signed an exclusive contract with Aura Entertainment, home to singers Bae Jin-young and JeA, the agency announced Friday.
"Han Seung-woo, known for his diverse musical range and various skills, has joined our family," said Aura Entertainment in a press release.
"We promise to go above and beyond to support the artist so that he can showcase his artistic flair in various fields."
Han debuted as a member of Victon in 2016 with the group’s first EP, “Voice To New World.” The band is known for songs like “I’m Fine” (2016), “Time of Sorrow” (2018) and “Mayday” (2020).
“We thank Han’s fans for their unwavering support and love for the artist. We hope they will stay tuned for his upcoming activities,” the agency added.
While active as a member of Victon, Han began his solo career with the EP “Fame” in 2020. His third EP, “Frame,” released in June of last year, charted in the top five on iTunes in six countries. Han also held his Asia tour, “ONE,” the same year, performing in seven cities across the continent from July 8 to Aug. 13.
Victon’s contract with IST Entertainment expired in 2023, but the group has not officially disbanded. Members Sejun and Seungsik are still signed to the agency.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
