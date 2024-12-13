More in Movies

'About Family,' 'Small Things Like These' and other films to see in cinemas

'12.12: The Day' director joins film industry in 2nd letter calling for Yoon's impeachment

'Firefighters' director asks people to stop criticizing the film over his PPP lawmaker brother

Four films from 1950s, 60s to join national cultural heritage registry

Ha Jung-woo and Lee Ha-nee to play couple in upcoming film 'The People Upstairs'