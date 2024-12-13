'12.12: The Day' director joins film industry in 2nd letter calling for Yoon's impeachment
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 16:10 Updated: 13 Dec. 2024, 18:28
- KIM JI-YE
The film industry once again called for President Yoon Suk Yeol to step down with a second list of signatories on Friday, including film “12.12: The Day” (2023) director Kim Sung-su. A few names from the first list, such as “Parasite” (2019) director Bong Joon-ho, "Decision to Leave" (2022) director Park Chan-wook and actor Moon So-ri, were not included.
Titled “An 'orderly early resignation' is a second civil rebellion. The People Power Party (PPP) must stop condoning such rebellion and immediately impeach Yoon Suk Yeol!,” the second list of signatories had 80 organizations and 6,388 individuals calling for Yoon’s impeachment, ahead of the vote to take place on Saturday.
The “orderly early resignation” refers to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and PPP leader Han Dong-hoon’s joint press address held on Sunday, during which PPP Chairman Han said that the party would work to restore stability and minimize public confusion through the “early” and “orderly” resignation of the president.
The first list and statement from the film industry, released on Dec. 8, included signatories from 81 organizations and 3,007 individuals, like directors Bong and Park as well as actors Moon and Ko Min-si.
In the latest statement, newly added names were seen, including actor Song Kang-ho, “A Normal Family” director Hur Jin-ho,” “Concrete Utopia” (2023) director Um Tae-hwa and director Chang Hang-jun.
The statement comes after the National Assembly failed to pass an impeachment motion against Yoon last week. It was dismissed in the National Assembly, with 195 ballots being cast, five short of the 200 needed to open counting. The secret ballot vote did not stand, as presidential impeachment requires two-thirds of all lawmakers, or 200 out of 300, to pass. Also, before the vote on the impeachment motion, PPP lawmakers staged a walkout, refusing to cast votes.
“Alongside the citizens, we filmmakers also watched the failed vote with heavy hearts, from public squares, our worksites and our homes,” the statement said. “We had hoped that the PPP lawmakers would belatedly listen and follow the people's orders and will and participate in the vote, but such a cinematic turn never came to pass.”
“However, in this chaos triggered by Yoon’s delusional declaration of martial law, we cannot envision an ending other than his impeachment or immediate resignation.”
It continued, “The true agents of the nation’s stability, resolving its crisis and restoring order, are the people of Korea, who hold the sovereignty of the country, and as filmmakers, we are also the citizens of Korea.”
“Though we differ in gender, age, experience and areas of activity, we are united by a clear and shared goal: the resignation of Yoon Suk Yeol. Like the majority of citizens, we filmmakers are not confused in the slightest. The real source of chaos is Yoon Suk Yeol and the PPP, who did not put the nation and its people as their priorities and are misusing politics solely to maintain power.”
Later the same day, the Korea TV & Radio Writers Association put out a statement calling for the impeachment of the president.
The list of signatories included renowned names like Netflix series “The Glory” (2022-23) writer Kim Eun-sook, “Gyeongseong Creature” (2023-) writer Kang Eun-kyung and hit cooking survival show “Culinary Class Wars” writer Mo Eun-seol.
“Broadcast writers, too, were both outraged and shaken by the eerie experience of once thought to be relics from the past suddenly surfacing in the present,” the association said in a statement.
The statement also mentioned Yoon’s martial law decree, which stated, “All media and publications shall be under the control of the martial law authorities.”
“The shock and fear are already immense simply as a citizen, yet, for broadcast writers on the front lines of so-called K-content, a far more immediate terror came from a single line in the proclamation,” the statement said, as during past martial law periods, the Korean media faced much scrutiny from the government.
“Like listening to an old tale or viewing a relic preserved in a museum, we realized that such things could once again become part of our lives. A vivid shock like being trampled under military boots,” the statement said.
The association also referred to Yoon as “a person consumed solely by hostility, madness and anachronistic delusions," saying, “He must no longer be the president of this country, even for a single moment."
On Dec. 3, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law against “antistate forces” for the first time in 45 years. After the declaration, 190 lawmakers gathered at the National Assembly to vote on a motion to lift it. The motion was passed unanimously by lawmakers. Six hours after President Yoon’s declaration, the Cabinet approved the motion, ending martial law.
Update Dec. 13: Statement added from the Korea TV & Radio Writers Association.
