'About Family,' 'Small Things Like These' and other films to see in cinemas
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 17:29
About Family (12)
Comedy / 107 min. / Korean / Dec. 11
A manduguk [dumpling soup] restaurant owner who has longed for grandchildren has two kids claiming to be his grandchildren come into his life unexpectedly.
Mu-ok is troubled by his son Moon-seok’s choice to follow Buddhist teachings and not have children, leading to frequent conflicts between them. One day, a boy and a girl arrive at his restaurant and insist that Moon-seok is their biological father. Confused by their assertion, Mu-ok questions his son about it, and later, Moon-seok reflects on the fact that he had donated sperm prior to becoming a monk.
While awaiting the results of the genetic test for his son to gain legal custody of the children, Mu-ok discovers becoming a caregiver and a grandfather. Although he appears clumsy at first, Mu-ok forms a bond not only with his supposed grandchildren but also with other kids and the nuns at a convent school.
Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi, known for “Love Forecast” (2015) and “Little Forest” (2018), takes on the role of monk Moon-seok and Kim Yun-seok, known for “Noryang: Deadly Sea” (2023) and “Escape from Mogadishu” (2021), portrays Mu-ok, the owner of the 38-year-old dumpling restaurant.
Director Yang Woo-suk, known for his works “The Attorney” (2013) and “Steel Rain” (2017), directs the film.
Small Things Like These (12)
Drama / 98 min. / English / Dec. 11
A coal merchant comes across disturbing truths about the Roman Catholic Church in a small Irish town.
Bill, a coal merchant, discovers a pregnant girl, Sarah, in the freezing coal shed of a local convent. Despite the nuns' pretense of caring for Sarah, Bill senses something sinister. Sister Mary, the head nun, subtly threatens Bill with repercussions if he reveals what he knows, hinting at potential harm to his daughters.
Realizing the danger Sarah is in, Bill defies the nuns and rescues her. He brings her home, providing her with shelter and care.
Cillian Murphy, famous for his roles in "Inception" (2010) and "Oppenheimer" (2023), portrays Bill, and Zara Devlin, known for "Ann" (2022), takes on the role of Sarah. Tim Mielants, who directed "Will" (2023) and "Patrick" (2019), takes the helm.
The Substance (19)
Thriller / 141 min. / English / Dec. 11
A fading Hollywood star seeking rejuvenation grows to resent the clone portraying her younger self.
Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading Hollywood star, is fired from her TV show due to her age. Desperate to regain her youth, she undergoes a black-market procedure that creates a younger clone, Sue.
While Sue enjoys fame and a hedonistic lifestyle, Elisabeth suffers as the aging original entity. The two become increasingly resentful of each other, leading to a tragic climax where Elisabeth attempts to kill Sue, only to become a monstrous individual herself.
Demi Moore, acclaimed for numerous hits including "Ghost" (1990), "A Few Good Men" (1992) and "Disclosure" (1994) takes on the role of Elisabeth Sparkle, and Margaret Qualley, who starred in "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (2019) and "Maid" (2021), portrays Sue. Coralie Fargeat, known for "Revenge" (2017) and "Reality+" (2014), helms the film.
One Win (12)
Drama / 107 min. / Korean / Dec. 4
Overwhelmed by a sense of defeat, a ragtag volleyball team’s goal is not to be No. 1 but just to win one game.
Jeong-won, a member of a chaebol family, buys a professional volleyball team named Pink Storm, which was on the verge of disbandment. He promises to give out 2 billion won ($1.43 million) to the first 100 fans who purchase season tickets on the condition that the team wins just one match in the entire season.
The team, having lost its star players and the confidence of the rest of the squad, is feeling uncertain, as are the fans. However, head coach Woo-jin is determined to make it work one last time, aiming for that one critical win.
Song Kang-ho, famous for his role in “Parasite” (2019), portrays the volleyball team’s head coach, Woo-jin, and Park Jeong-min, known for “Uprising” and “Smugglers” (2023), takes on the role of Jeong-won.
Director and screenwriter Shin Yeon-shick, Best Screenplay award winner at the 37th Blue Dragon Film Awards for “Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet” (2016), directs the film.
Firefighters (12)
Drama / 106 min. / Korean / Dec. 4
What does it mean to be a firefighter?
A novice firefighter, Cheol-woong, is navigating the early stages of his career with the guidance and support of his experienced colleagues. During his first mission to extinguish a fire, he starts to panic when his oxygen alert system begins beeping.
Overwhelmed by fear, Cheol-woong breaks down a door, allowing oxygen to rush in, causing an explosion. Adding fuel to the fire, the gas tanks in each room of the building begin blowing up, resulting in the death of his colleague. Haunted by guilt, Cheol-woong blames himself, thinking that he is the main contributor to this incident.
A few days later, an arsonist sets fire to an old building in Hongje-dong, a neighborhood in western Seoul. As six firefighters work to extinguish the flames, the building unexpectedly collapses, requiring additional rescue personnel and equipment. The newly dispatched rescue teams face significant challenges due to illegally parked cars and narrow alleys, making their efforts increasingly difficult. Can Cheol-woong overcome his fears and perform his duties?
Joo Won, known for his roles in “Carter” (2022) and “Fashion King” (2014), will take on the role of novice firefighter Cheol-woong. Actors Kwak Do-won and Yoo Jae-myung play Cheol-woong’s colleagues Jin-seop and In-ki, respectively.
Director Kwak Kyung-taek, known for making films based on true stories such as “Dark Figure of Crime” (2018) and “The Classified File” (2015), takes the helm.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
