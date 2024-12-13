China opposes 'unfounded' espionage claims by Yoon during public address
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 13:42
- SEO JI-EUN
China strongly objected Thursday to remarks by President Yoon Suk Yeol, who accused Chinese nationals of espionage during a public address defending his controversial imposition of martial law.
"We are surprised by those comments and find them deeply upsetting," said Mao Ning, spokesperson for Beijing’s Foreign Ministry, at a regular press briefing.
"We absolutely oppose the ROK side associating its domestic affairs with Chinese elements, amplifying unfounded 'Chinese spy' accusations and throwing mud at normal economic and trade cooperation," Mao said. "None of these are conducive to a healthy and steady China-ROK relationship."
ROK is the acronym for South Korea's full name, Republic of Korea.
Mao also urged Korea to protect the safety and legal rights of the individuals involved.
The comments come as Beijing continued to "not comment on Korea's domestic affairs," including the martial law declaration and the impeachment efforts spearheaded by the liberal Democratic Party (DP).
In a televised address Thursday morning, Yoon accused the DP-led opposition of obstructing attempts to revise anti-espionage laws and "threatening even national security and social safety." He then cited two separate instances in which Chinese nationals filmed military installations and the National Intelligence Service in Korea.
The president emphasized the limitations of current legislation, claiming, "Under the current law, there is no way to punish foreign nationals for espionage.
"To prevent this kind of situation, I tried to amend the spy-related article of the Criminal Act, but the huge main opposition party has adamantly blocked it," Yoon said, adding, "Doesn’t this imply that we shouldn’t catch spies who threaten our national security?"
Mao noted that a verdict has not yet been reached in the espionage cases and said China is in communication with Korea regarding the matter.
In response to Yoon's other claim in the address that China-made solar power facilities will "destroy forests across the country," Mao argued, adding that China "has also made [an] important contribution to global climate response and environmental governance."
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
