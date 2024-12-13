 Sahmyook professors' wives fund scholarships for international students
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Sahmyook professors' wives fund scholarships for international students

Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 15:32
Members of Sahmyook Sarang Shop take a photo with Sahmyook University President Je Hae-jong, fifth from left, to celebrate their donations to the university's international student scholarship. [SAHMYOOK UNIVERSITY]

Members of Sahmyook Sarang Shop take a photo with Sahmyook University President Je Hae-jong, fifth from left, to celebrate their donations to the university's international student scholarship. [SAHMYOOK UNIVERSITY]

 
Scholarships don’t always come from large foundations or corporations — wives of Sahmyook University professors have continued to fund the university’s international student scholarship with donations totaling 62 million won ($43,000).
 
Sahmyook University announced on Friday that the Sahmyook Sarang Shop donated 62 million won to support scholarships for international students. 
 

Related Article

 
The Sahmyook Sarang Shop, operated by the wives of the university's professors, raises funds through charity sales and other events.  
 
Since 2020, the organization has donated all proceeds annually to the university's international student scholarship fund. A total of 165 Sahmyook University international students have received scholarships through the charity group, amounting to 230 million won in donations.
 
In 2024, 31 international students were awarded scholarships totaling 50.8 million won.  
 
Among this year’s recipients is Charles Yuppie Desbordes, a Liberian student studying addiction science at the university’s graduate school. He hopes to return to his home country after completing his studies to help those struggling with addiction.
 
Past scholarship recipients include Eliazal Penitent, who now teaches biology as an assistant professor at the Philippines’ Mountain View College, and Dr. Chulmanbayar, who currently serves in pastoral work in Mongolia.
 
“We are proud of the students who pursue their dreams despite challenging circumstances,” said Cho Seung-hee, head of Sahmyook Sarang Shop. “We will continue doing our best to support their studies, and we are deeply grateful to the donors who share in our mission.”

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea scholarship international student Sahmyook University

More in K-campus

Shhh... 4 spots in Seoul perfect for quiet time alone

Sahmyook professors' wives fund scholarships for international students

Education Ministry bars 10 universities from scholarships and student loans

SeoulArts to welcome international students for spring 2025

Korean universities keep international students in mind amid political crisis

Related Stories

Sungkyunkwan University hosts annual Korean essay contest

Tongyeong to offer scholarships to fourth-year undergraduates

National Institute for International Education to honor foreign students

International students in Korea prefer top-ranked universities, survey says

Korea's study abroad initiative sees growth as international students increase by 25%
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)