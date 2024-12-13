Sahmyook professors' wives fund scholarships for international students
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 15:32
-
LEE TAE-HEE
Scholarships don’t always come from large foundations or corporations — wives of Sahmyook University professors have continued to fund the university’s international student scholarship with donations totaling 62 million won ($43,000).
Sahmyook University announced on Friday that the Sahmyook Sarang Shop donated 62 million won to support scholarships for international students.
The Sahmyook Sarang Shop, operated by the wives of the university's professors, raises funds through charity sales and other events.
Since 2020, the organization has donated all proceeds annually to the university's international student scholarship fund. A total of 165 Sahmyook University international students have received scholarships through the charity group, amounting to 230 million won in donations.
In 2024, 31 international students were awarded scholarships totaling 50.8 million won.
Among this year’s recipients is Charles Yuppie Desbordes, a Liberian student studying addiction science at the university’s graduate school. He hopes to return to his home country after completing his studies to help those struggling with addiction.
Past scholarship recipients include Eliazal Penitent, who now teaches biology as an assistant professor at the Philippines’ Mountain View College, and Dr. Chulmanbayar, who currently serves in pastoral work in Mongolia.
“We are proud of the students who pursue their dreams despite challenging circumstances,” said Cho Seung-hee, head of Sahmyook Sarang Shop. “We will continue doing our best to support their studies, and we are deeply grateful to the donors who share in our mission.”
BY LEE TAE-HEE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
