 SeoulArts to welcome international students for spring 2025
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 08:59 Updated: 13 Dec. 2024, 10:15
The Seoul Institute of the Arts campus in Ansan, Gyeonggi [SEOUL INSTITUTE OF THE ARTS]

Seoul Institute of the Arts (SeoulArts) will accept applications from international students that want to study at the university starting from the spring 2025 semester.  
 
The university is accepting applications for regular international student admissions between Nov. 25 to Dec. 26, with practical exams scheduled between Jan. 19 and Feb. 5 next year. 
 

Students will be able to apply to 15 associate of fine arts programs across six schools, such as theater, film and creative writing. 
 
According to SeoulArts, it increased emphasis on practical exam scores in the admissions process to select talented individuals. It also aims to "identify and nurture creative talent with the potential to become leaders in the emerging Korean Wave."  
 
To apply through the international admissions track, applicants either need to be foreign nationals whose parents are also foreign nationals or have completed elementary, middle and high school education in schools abroad.  
 
Applicants with foreign nationality need to prove their Korean language proficiency by submitting TOPIK level 2 or above, completing intermediate level 1 or higher at the King Sejong Institute or completing Level 4 or higher at a university-run Korean language institute. Non-Korean students who have graduated from a Korean high school are exempt from this language requirement but must obtain TOPIK Level 3 within a year of enrollment.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
