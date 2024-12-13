[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Shhh... 4 spots in Seoul perfect for quiet time alone
Published: 13 Dec. 2024, 18:31 Updated: 13 Dec. 2024, 18:39
-
- KIM DONG-EUN
- [email protected]
Spending time alone in a crowd is no longer unusual. In fact, embracing solitude in public has become a virtue, a way to escape the hectic pace of social life and restore both mental clarity and energy. The trend of "me-time" is evident in social media posts showcasing quiet spots like reserved cafes and bars, where people can sit and enjoy peaceful moments by themselves.
If you’ve been bookmarking places to visit for some much-needed peace of mind, here are four quiet spots in Seoul worth adding to your list.
Cafe Chimmook
카페 침묵
The name Chimmook means “silence” in Korean, and Cafe Chimmook in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, is designed with this concept in mind. Silence is essential here, as even orders are taken by writing on memo pads. The moss green entrance leads to a wooden interior filled with rows of CDs and cassettes, creating a cozy, familiar cafe atmosphere. The difference, however, is in the lack of conversation, replaced by soft classical music and the occasional sound of keyboards typing. This peaceful environment makes it the perfect place for studying, working or enjoying a good book alone.
The cafe also features a selection of seasonal books handpicked by the staff, often focusing on poetry or classic literature.
@etudes6
3 Sinchon-ro 31 an-gil, Seodaemun District, western Seoul
(서울 서대문구 신촌로 31안길 3)
Operation hours: 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. (Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays)
My Secret Den
마이시크릿덴
By day, My Secret Den in Jung District is a tranquil book cafe, and by night, it transforms into a wine bar. Tucked in a narrow building, the cafe offers an escape from the busy city center, with a view of Deoksu Palace from its fourth-floor window. Inside, the space is illuminated with soft lamps, and there are tables, sofas and quiet music, creating a calm atmosphere. During the day, the cafe operates as a silent space where no conversations are allowed, and by night, it turns into a cozy wine bar for small groups. Each seat has a power outlet, making it an ideal spot for solo visitors with laptops or other devices.
From noon to 1 p.m. on weekdays, the cafe hosts a pop-up event called "Cafe Don’t Tell The Boss," offering a brief escape for nearby office workers. In the evening, the cafe’s lights are dimmed as it becomes a wine bar, welcoming small groups of friends and family.
Reservations through the Naver Map app are required, except for during the lunchtime pop-up event, which allows walk-ins.
@my.secret.den
9 Deoksugung-gil, Jung District, central Seoul
(서울 중구 덕수궁길 9)
Operating time: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Phone number: 010-6833-0704
Inhyun Golbang
인현 골방
Golbang, meaning a small room in Korean, is a term used to describe a private space for artists to concentrate on their work. Inhyun Golbang in Inhyeon-dong, Jung District, captures this concept, offering visitors a chance to enjoy time alone with a drink. This bar, tailored for solo visitors, enforces silence, with orders placed via a messaging app. Each guest is provided with a personal desk, lamp and the ability to request music to be played in the space, creating a fully immersive experience.
A session at the bar lasts 110 minutes, with entrance fees ranging from 20,000 won ($14) to 25,000 won, depending on the day of the week. The bar also offers sofa seating for two to three people, which must be reserved in advance. The dim lighting and minimalist interior design appeal to young people seeking a stylish, quiet space to spend time alone, so be sure to reserve your spot early, especially toward the end of the year.
@inhyungolbang
60-1 Mareunnae-ro, Jung District, central Seoul
(서울 중구 인현동1가 87-20)
Operation hours: Monday to Friday, 5 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, 3 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Phone number: 0507-1419-8720
Listening Room Baekjihwa
리스닝룸 백지화
Hidden away in the basement of an old building in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, Listening Room Baekjihwa is easily overlooked unless you're paying close attention. While the 10,000 won per hour admission fee may seem steep, it grants access to an exceptional music experience. Visitors can enjoy personal music selections through a high-quality audio system, alongside curated playlists featuring various artists every evening.
Every month, Listening Room Baekjihwa updates its social media with a calendar, showcasing the names of featured musicians. From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., the space pays tribute to one artist, playing a special set of songs from their catalog. At other times, guests are welcome to enjoy their own music choices. Reservations are mandatory via the Naver Map app, but same-day bookings are also allowed.
@baekjihwa
13 Pungseong-ro 38-gil, Gangdong District, eastern Seoul
(서울 강동구 풍성로38길 13)
Operation time: Monday to Friday, 6 p.m. - midnight, Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. - midnight
Phone number: 010-6766-7095
BY KIM DONG-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)